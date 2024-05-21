Daddy's Chicken Shack Headed to New Jersey 

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is set to take the East Coast by storm, kicking off plans to expand the elevated chef-driven brand into New Jersey.

The rapidly growing tech-fueled concept continues to stack its fast casual franchise system with formidable franchisees, most recently inking a 13-unit agreement with Esperto Hospitality Group to carve out a presence in the Garden State’s popular Monmouth and Ocean coastal counties.

The veteran operators bring a wealth of diverse experience and skillsets to Daddy’s Chicken Shack. Esperto Hospital Group is led by:

John DiLeo, founder of Esperto Hospitality Group, has decades of business and franchise expertise, including as a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchisee.

Anthony DiLeo’s extensive franchise background spans 30 years, bringing invaluable insights and operational acumen to the group.

Norman Reola, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, has honed his skills at well-known establishments like The Capital Grille and Landry’s restaurants.

Anthony Fiorentino is an expert in the nightlight and restaurant sectors, contributing to the success of prominent venues like Stacks and top restaurants in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, enhancing the multi-unit developer’s collective know-how.

John DiLeo spearheads the venture’s strategic development planning, with Reola and Fiorentino at the helm of day-to-day operations to ensure culinary excellence. Drawing on his hefty franchise background, Anthony DiLeo will oversee logistics and business growth.

It all adds up to a winning team and the perfect fit for Daddy’s Chicken Shack, notes Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack, backed by the leadership muscle of Area 15 Ventures, who acquired the brand in 2023.

“With their seasoned leadership and unparalleled expertise, we're confident in the expansion efforts in these new territories,” Liniger said. “Their stewardship ensures the continuation of Daddy’s legacy of operational excellence, culinary mastery, and unforgettable dining experiences as we spread our wings into the vibrant communities of New Jersey.”

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Keeps Growth Momentum Rolling

With a strategic focus on expanding into new and existing territories, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is laser-focused on supporting franchisees and creating unforgettable guest experiences as the go-to neighborhood spot.

“We are thrilled to kickstart this exciting journey with Daddy’s Chicken Shack,” John DiLeo says. “From the chef-driven menu offerings to the support and encouragement we receive from Dave Liniger, this is the perfect brand for our team. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we see immense potential in bringing this concept across New Jersey.”

Founded in 2018, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is known for its world-class pressure-cooked fried chicken and mouthwatering, perfectly grilled chicken that tastes as good as it looks. Birds are brined overnight in a secret blend of fresh herbs and spices and cooked fresh to order. The brand, franchising since 2021, takes the same high-quality approach to growth, armed with dynamic front- and back-end cutting-edge operations and marketing capabilities seamlessly leveraged in every Shack location.

And it shows. With 160 units sold—and counting, entrepreneurs continue to flock to the brand, which remains on track to have 10 locations open by year-end 2024.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack seeks to expand with individuals and groups with prior restaurant experience who connect with the values of spreading positivity within communities through inclusivity, good food, and a memorable guest experience.

Ready to franchise your future? Discover your opportunities to expand with one of the hottest brands in franchising. franchising.daddyschickenshack.com.