Daddy's Chicken Shack Ramps Up for Rapid Growth in Denver Area

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is gearing up for a major franchise push with plans to open 33 new locations in the Denver area.

The rapidly emerging, fast-casual star, known for irresistible chicken sandwiches and forward-thinking leadership, continues to drive growth and expand its franchise network with experienced pros like Noah Pillsbury, the newest regional developer (RD) for the Greater Denver area.

Pillsbury, whose track record includes scaling a commercial reconstruction company to $23.3 million in production over seven years, brings valuable franchising, construction, and real estate expertise to the brand. As a regional developer, his role will be crucial in identifying prime locations, building strong franchisee partnerships, and providing the operational guidance operators need to succeed.

“This is a significant step for our brand,” says Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “Noah's deep franchise and real estate development experience, along with his Denver connections, make him the ideal leader for our growth in this key market.”

Setting the Tone for Daddy’s Chicken Shack Growth

Founded in Pasadena, California, in 2018 and franchising since 2022, Daddy’s Chicken Shack brings a chef-driven twist to classic Southern comfort food. At its heart: pressure-cooked fried chicken and grilled chicken, brined overnight in a secret blend of fresh herbs and spices, then cooked fresh to order.

With nine open locations and over 200 more in the development pipeline, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is poised to soar on the national stage. The brand continues to reap the rewards from the backing and strategic leadership of Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, through his Denver-based Area 15 Ventures, which supports successful brands like Port of Subs, Lifespot, and DNA Vibe.

Pillsbury aims to build on the presence of two corporate locations in Denver and Colorado Springs, with plans to open 33 new locations over the next seven years, starting with the first in early 2025.

“Denver is not just another market; it’s where we’ll set the tone for the brand’s future,” Pillsbury says. “I’m eager to build on the strong foundation laid by Dave Liniger and help take Daddy’s Chicken Shack to the next level.”

Denver and Beyond: Daddy’s Chicken Shack Delivers Franchise Opportunities

Expanding in Denver is just part of the fast-casual favorite’s ambitious strategy to establish a national presence through regional development agreements, with further growth set for high-demand markets like Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas, Houston, Orlando, and New Jersey.

Leading this initiative is Todd Haavind, the newly appointed Vice President of Franchise Development, who brings over 20 years of deep expertise in franchising, sales, and business growth. Known for his success in scaling franchise models and delivering operational excellence, Haavind most recently served as Vice President of Development for pet care franchise leader Camp Bow Wow. He has also held leadership roles at prominent brands like Quiznos, TCBY, Mrs. Fields, Dickey’s BBQ, and Title Boxing.

“I’m excited to present the value of Daddy’s Chicken Shack in a thoughtful way,” Haavind added. “With Noah’s recent investment along with a new Regional Developer group in Los Angeles, we are looking forward to many more open Daddy’s Chicken Shack units in the western United States.”

Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers franchisees a competitive edge in the booming fast-casual market, boasting the industry’s most innovative technology and a brand culture rooted in community and quality.

Don’t miss out on this unique ground-floor opportunity to be part of a proven business model and one of the hottest brands in franchising. Learn more today when you head to franchising.daddyschickenshack.com.