Daddy's Chicken Shack Set to Grill Up Rapid Growth

Daddy’s Chicken Shack continues to elevate its innovative game, further staking its claim as one of the hottest brands in franchising.

Already a fast-casual success story, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is making bold moves on the road to rapidly expanding the memorable presence of the Southern-inspired concept from coast to coast.

Known for serving up world-class pressure-cooked fried chicken that tastes as good as it looks, Daddy’s recently introduced mouthwatering, perfectly grilled chicken to the chef-driven menu. No matter how it’s served, birds are brined overnight in a secret blend of fresh herbs and spices and cooked fresh to order with the same high-quality approach.

“Adding grilled chicken to our menu expands our offerings to ensure there’s something for everyone,” says Dave Liniger Jr., President of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “This strategic addition enhances our franchise proposition by tapping into the growing health-conscious market and diversifying our menu to attract a wider customer base that drives growth and franchise success.”

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Ramps Up Multi-Unit Expansion

Grilling up growth through menu innovation is just the latest stroke by Daddy’s Chicken Shack as the brand swiftly expands through the regional developer model. And business is booming.

Foodies are rejoicing as Daddy’s Chicken Shack continues to make its presence known with development throughout Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia, and Arizona—and Michigan and Oregon locations coming soon.

“Daddy’s already has a dozen regional developers with a pipeline of 180 locations in development, with several units opening by year-end,” Liniger Jr. says.

The first Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened in Pasadena, California, in 2018 after the chicken sliders became a massive hit at a catered celebrity party, attracting the attention of investors.

Now backed by Area 15 Ventures LLC’s leadership muscle, headed by notable entrepreneur and RE/MAX business model creator Dave Liniger, Daddy’s is set to soar to new heights with proven systems, training, and processes built to scale.

“I’m excited about the potential for Daddy’s to dominate the fast casual chicken market, just like RE/MAX did when it came on the scene,” says Liniger.

The brand is now franchising, armed with dynamic front- and back-end cutting-edge operations and marketing capabilities seamlessly leveraged in every Shack location.

Experienced operators are embracing Daddy’s and finding a franchise home that empowers its partners to excel.

“It’s really a technology company that sells amazing food,” says multi-unit franchise owner Blair Salisbury, a fourth-generation restaurateur.

With a winning franchise blueprint in place, Daddy’s seeks to expand with franchise owners passionate about delivering fresh, top-notch food and a fun, unforgettable experience that brings people together. The brand aims to attract seasoned individuals and teams with a background in the restaurant industry who share the values of promoting inclusivity and culinary excellence with a welcoming feel.

Ready to secure your future with a golden opportunity unmatched in franchising? Start when you head to franchising.daddyschickenshack.com or contact Julie Davis, VP of Franchise Sales, julie.davis@daddysfranchising.com.