Driving Franchisee Adoption for Local Advertising

We all know that presenting new solutions to your franchise board of fervently independent owners takes a certain finesse, not to mention bravery. But you’ve done your research and know that your solution will drive meaningful results. Make your pitch perfect by concentrating on the three “Ps” for program adoption success.

Pitch

Create a compelling case for adopting a new approach to local advertising by focusing on what matters most to franchisees.

Focus on Time Savings

Time-strapped franchisees already have enough on their plate, but with AdTech automation, high quality advertising doesn’t have to take all day or blow the budget. By embracing best-in-class technology, brands can provide their franchisees a cost-effective and time-efficient solution to activate local audiences, increase ad visibility, and drive more sales; all while helping to maintain brand control and compliance.

Partnership

Focus on Education

Franchisees are not likely full-time marketers. Instead, they’re time-strapped business owners. Be sure your advertising solution provides a simple, time-efficient onboarding experience. By offering a user-friendly advertising solution, franchisees will feel empowered by you, which in turn will help strengthen your relationship with your partner and increase their satisfaction with you and loyalty to the brand.

It’s also important that you give your franchisees a long-term services and support option after their initial onboarding training ends. An easily accessible customer service platform with one-on-one support and content on how to use your brand’s advertising tools allows you to support your partners from a distance and help them make the most out of the investment.

Focus on Reciprocity

Franchisees are, at heart, independent business owners. While you may require them to pay into an advertising fund, you’ve likely heard the standard complaints regarding this requirement. These independent owners don’t have huge budgets, so their focus is on maximizing the direct impact on their location(s). Bottom line, neither you nor your franchisees want to waste money. If you want to see successful adoption of your program, you must make it worth their while. A collaborative advertising approach enables your brand to empower your franchisees with the necessary tools to make the most out of both parties’ advertising dollars.

Payoff

Make sure you can show how your franchise solution makes every advertising dollar count with hyper-local targeting and intelligent insights. Individual budgets are too small to afford wasted advertising spend. Giving franchisees access to their campaign reporting demystifies their advertising efforts and keeps them from reverting to inefficient tactics. Franchisees can see their success, understand how their campaigns are performing, and identify gaps that need to be addressed. Meanwhile, you’ll see their behavior change from tired or absent efforts to efficient and effective advertising.

With Tiger Pistol’s Collaborative Advertising Platform™, independent owners will experience the value of your partnership with a highly efficient and effective social strategy and tools that drive foot traffic, sell more, and unlock the power of social advertising for their unique locations.

Learn more about the power and performance of Tiger Pistol’s Collaborative Advertising Platform™ for Franchises.