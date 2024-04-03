Driving Guest Loyalty: MOOYAH's Innovative Rewards Program

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is transforming its guests into devoted fans of the best tasting burger in America by investing in its loyalty app. The restaurant industry's loyalty programs are evolving rapidly, as highlighted in a recent article from QSR, and MOOYAH Rewards is keeping pace with new integrations and personalized communication that expanded its membership and consistently engaged guests.

Driving Loyalty Growth on a Brand Level

The MOOYAH Rewards app grew its membership by more than 50% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with loyalty transactions now accounting for 17% of the brand’s systemwide sales. This growth underscores the program's ability to drive customers into each location through enticing promotions and seamless online order customizations. Its results also rival that of its QSR competitors, as shown in Paytronix’s annual loyalty report which shows the broader industry averaged a 23% rise in membership. MOOYAH has been able to leverage loyalty initiatives and take an omnichannel approach to elevating guest experiences, resulting in a stronger connection with its guests.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Preferences with Customization

When the brand was developing its mobile app, creating an app that could support changing consumer preferences and dining habits was a priority. Offering customizable menu options that are easy to adjust within the app when mobile ordering is core to the MOOYAH guest experience. Users receive innovative promotions and rewards for their favorite menu items, further enhancing the overall dining experience and increasing the frequency of their visits.

As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, MOOYAH remains dedicated to fine-tuning its loyalty program to meet the needs of every guest. Targeted digital marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram have also helped the brand amplify visibility with consumers and decreased the cost to acquire a new loyalty app download by 71% since Q4 of 2023.

With more than 90 locations nationwide and substantial investment into proven, innovative technologies, MOOYAH aims to create a scalable franchise opportunity with multiple paths to growth for franchisees looking to grow with a leader in the fast-casual segment. For more information on the MOOYAH franchise opportunity, connect with the franchising team to learn more.