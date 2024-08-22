Driving Success with The Lime Truck!

Food trucks are hot. They comprised a $1.4B market in the U.S. in 2022, and the growth rate is expected to continue in the coming years as their popularity soars. The Lime Truck is a gourmet food truck brand that sits squarely in that space and offers a franchise opportunity for a fraction of the cost of a traditional restaurant and the added bonus of a quicker start-up time.

Since 2010, The Lime Truck has been the go-to choice for unforgettable catering experiences that combine a fusion of bold Mexican, Asian, and Mediterranean flavors. The Southern California staple has been dishing out its signature menu items at weddings, festivals, corporate office events, and more. The Lime Truck menu features a variety of tacos, loaded quesadillas, and irresistible sides that cater to every palate. The food is always made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and accommodates dietary restrictions like vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. It was all the brainchild of culinary expert and celebrity chef Daniel Shemtob.

“Since we started on this incredible journey in 2010, I've had big dreams for us. It's been a wild ride to say the least, but because of our amazing clients, we've become one of the most decorated and celebrated food trucks in the country,” said Shemtob.

Opening a traditional restaurant can be expensive, often a $1M or more, but you can forget that kind of sticker shock with The Lime Truck. The franchise requires an investment beginning at just $200,000. Plus, with a quicker startup time and the brand’s dedicated support team, operators can be in business much more quickly than with a lengthy new restaurant build.

The Lime Truck spent years perfecting its proven business model, delicious California-Mexican cuisine, and efficient operations. On average, food trucks see double the profit of restaurants, and with The Lime Truck's established brand recognition, franchise operators are positioned for success.

Franchisees can expect the support of a dedicated franchise team. That includes comprehensive training from industry veterans who have more than 80 years of combined F&B experience, covering everything from menu development to marketing. There’s ongoing support to ensure franchisees have all the tools and resources they need to thrive. Every franchisee has access to proprietary technology, equipment, and processes to give them a competitive advantage. Becoming a franchisee with The Lime Truck is like joining a family.

The franchise has a passionate customer base. Of course, that’s due to the great food but also from being featured on the Food Network's “The Great Food Truck Race” where it won Season 2 and the All Stars season.

“We're a brand with national recognition in a thriving industry,” said Shemtob.

The Lime Truck is looking for food enthusiasts with an entrepreneurial spirit who share the brand’s commitment to quality and customer service. If you're a leader, a team player, and enthusiastic about building a successful business, The Lime Truck could be your perfect match.

There are currently franchise opportunities in California, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

Ready to take the wheel? Visit thelimetruck.com/franchise to learn more about how you can own your own franchise of The Lime Truck and drive your culinary dreams forward.