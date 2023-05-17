Einstein Bros. Bagels Builds on Growth Momentum in First-Half of 2023

Einstein Bros. Bagels (EBB), the largest bagel concept in the U.S. known for its freshly-baked bagels, made-to-order hot sandwiches, signature cream cheese, and an array of bakery-style menu items, has rounded out Q1 and entered Q2 with impressive growth momentum signing agreements representing more than 50 new store commitments.

EBB has generated steady growth with several new store openings across the United States. The company has been actively expanding its footprint in a variety of markets with a focus on traditional and non-traditional development. Focus markets include California, Colorado, Nevada and many of the sunbelt states. Non-traditional growth has been a focus in airports, large travel plazas, military bases, healthcare facilities and large college campuses.

The brand has been concentrated on developing a new smaller 1500 sq. ft. technology-forward prototype. To date, seven of these new prototypes have been built across the country and initial results suggest this new design is a great success. EBB is a unique concept with a “one shift” model and the stores operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are a lot of great markets still available for development and the unit economics are industry-leading.

The company has invested in technology to heighten the customer experience and to streamline operations. The brand’s mobile app and online ordering system lets guests take full advantage of the rewards program, while providing a streamlined method for ordering. Not only have these technology enhancements proven to be particularly popular among loyal customers and those who are short on time, but they’ve also been a key factor for franchisees and operators, driving sales and ticket prices without complicating back-of-house operations or over-loading staff members.

“We’re a leader in the booming breakfast segment for multi-unit investors looking to diversify their portfolios,” said Patricia Perry, Senior Vice President of Franchise and License for Bagel Brands, the parent company of EBB. “Today’s consumers prioritize fresh ingredients while craving the speed and convenience offered by quick service restaurants. Einstein Bros. Bagels offers that exact consumer experience and is an excellent choice for multi-unit owners who are ready to leverage their existing infrastructure and resources.”

With excellent unit economics, the new traditional store format, and flexible development solutions for non-traditional locations, EBB is continuing to attract experienced and motivated franchisees who are looking to scale their businesses. The company offers extensive support in areas such as operations, training, supply chain management, real estate and construction.

For more information about franchising opportunities at Einstein Bros. Bagels, please visit einsteinbros.com/contact/franchise/.