Einstein Bros. Bagels Positions Itself as Leading Franchise Concept in Breakfast Category

Einstein Bros. Bagels (EBB) has continued its remarkable ascent in the breakfast category, and 2023 is shaping up to be a defining year for the beloved bagel brand. Securing the prestigious title of the second largest bakery/cafe in America, according to Nation's Restaurant News, and rising an impressive 14 spots on the Franchise Times Top 400, EBB is not only a neighborhood favorite but a thriving concept in the nationwide dining landscape.

These industry rankings are an undeniable demonstration of the brand's unwavering commitment to strong unit economics, quality products, and exceptional guest experiences. In addition to demonstrating very impressive store revenues, EBB has showcased a clear growth vision since launching its strategic franchising initiative in late 2022.

In the first three quarters of 2023, EBB signed deals to open nearly 85 units in key markets across the United States. These deals, a testament to the brand's compelling appeal and promising future, include multi-unit commitments to develop in California, Virginia, Texas, Arizona and Utah.

“Given our strong unit economics, the significant interest in our franchise opportunity from seasoned franchise investor groups thus far and the addition of several company owned locations, Einstein Bros. Bagels is building a strong pipeline for growth for years to come,” said Patricia Perry, Senior Vice President of Franchise and License for Bagel Brands. “For the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, our focus is to significantly grow the brand through smart and strategic development. We look forward to seeing this phenomenal brand open new bakeries across the country in the coming months and years.”

Readying the brand for the next wave of expansion, EBB streamlined operations with a one shift model and created a new digital forward prototype. The brand also has established marketing and technology solutions, including a popular and modernized mobile app, loyalty program, online ordering and third-party delivery capabilities. Ideal franchisees should be experienced, multi-unit operators with strong liquidity, knowledge of real estate and the infrastructure to support aggressive growth.

For more information about franchising opportunities at Einstein Bros. Bagels, please visit einsteinbros.com/contact/franchise/.