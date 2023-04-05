Einstein Bros. Bagels Rolling Out Refreshed Multi-Unit Growth Strategy

Einstein Bros. Bagels, the popular neighborhood bagel shop known for its freshly-baked bagels, made-to-order hot sandwiches, signature shmears and array of bakery style menu items, recently announced a strategic franchising initiative that focuses on the development of traditional locations with experienced multi-unit operators. The brand will also continue to expand its nontraditional business with a focus on locations in airports, large travel plazas, military bases, large college campuses and healthcare facilities.

In the first quarter of this year, Einstein Bros. Bagels has already signed deals that represent nearly 50 new units with experienced operators. Most notably, a 40-unit deal in Southern California that will introduce Einstein Bros. Bagels to new neighborhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles. In addition to the 40-unit deal in Southern California, the company signed two additional multi-unit deals in Fresno, California and Suffolk, Virginia, further expanding its nationwide presence from coast to coast.

“Given our distinctive positioning in the fast casual sector, and the significant interest in our franchise opportunity from talented investor groups thus far, Einstein Bros. Bagels is paving the way for a momentous year of growth,” said Patricia Perry, Senior Vice President of Franchise and License for Bagel Brands, the parent company of Einstein Bros. Bagels. “For 2023 and beyond, our focus is to significantly grow the brand through smart and strategic development. We look forward to seeing this phenomenal brand open new bakeries across the country in the coming months and years.

In recent years and through COVID-19, Einstein Bros. Bagels has consistently demonstrated that it can drive strong store revenues across the system. Einstein Bros. Bagels is a nationally-known brand that offers consumers high-quality products at the speed and convenience of a quick service restaurant, and all at an affordable price.

Aside from strong brand affinity, Einstein Bros. Bagels provides qualified franchise investors an attractive, scalable business model. Most notably, the brand’s new digital forward prototype offers a lower average initial investment starting at ($564,300*) providing a competitive advantage, offering franchisees attractive unit economics. Moreover, Einstein Bros. Bagels continues to enhance operations with established marketing and technology solutions, including a popular mobile app, loyalty program and online ordering. The brand’s one-shift model with operating hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers the freedom of an ideal work-life balance and increased employee retention. Einstein Bros. Bagels, delivers immense support to franchisees through established systems and processes for marketing, operations, training, real estate, construction and supply chain.

For more information about franchising opportunities at Einstein Bros. Bagels, please visit einsteinbros.com/contact/franchise/.

*As published in the Einstein Bros. Bagels 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD)