Entrepreneurship is Simplified with American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance

American Freight is not shipping or freight, it’s furniture, mattresses and appliances! And this well-established brand is taking the franchise industry by storm as one of the newest yet most attractive opportunities to hit the scene.

The company’s humble beginnings and namesake began in 1994 when the founder would buy truck loads of American-made merchandise and sell it straight off of the loading dock. Nearly three decades later, the company has evolved its name and product assortment to American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance, operates more than 370 stores nationwide and has identified more than 600 territories available for future expansion through franchising.

“A franchise model like American Freight is hard to come by,” said Terry McGee, Vice President of Franchise Development at American Freight. “It’s rare to find a franchise model that is so simple to replicate and multiply because decades of systems and processes precede it. American Freight doesn’t just plant flags, it opens successful stores. And now, candidates have the rare opportunity to follow in those footsteps with a paved path to success.”

Multi-unit owners like Greg Canzano quickly realized the benefits of leveraging a well-established brand like American Freight rather than building his own retail store from the ground-up. Tap the video below to hear why he says “in the time it would take to open my own furniture store, I could open four or five American Freights.”

