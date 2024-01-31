Experienced Entrepreneurs are Squeezing Success with Main Squeeze Juice Company 

Darnell and Tanya Williams may be new to franchising but they are not new to operating successful businesses. With a past juggling a mortgage brokerage and retail clothing store, they know a thing or two about navigating the entrepreneurial roller coaster. But their latest venture, bringing the fresh and healthy world of Main Squeeze Juice Company to the Goodyear, Arizona market is a story steeped in serendipity, passion, and the undeniable power of a delicious cold-pressed juice.

It all started, as many great things do, with a twist of fate. A chance encounter at a franchise expo in Phoenix led them to the Main Squeeze Juice Company booth, where a single sip was all it took. “The product tasted amazing and we wanted to know more about the company,” says Tanya. “When we met the corporate team we felt welcome and almost like family from the very beginning.”

Their decision wasn't just about franchising; it was about joining a community. And Main Squeeze Juice Company, with its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and a supportive franchise culture, felt like the perfect fit. "The corporate support has been nothing short of amazing,” she says. “We don't feel like just another number being added to the franchise totals. We truly feel like our opinions and our financial well-being matter to them.” She says the old cliché about franchising rings true, “‘We feel we are working for ourselves, but not by ourselves’.”

As they gear up for their March opening in Goodyear, the buzz is already building. The city has welcomed them with open arms, eager to embrace the healthy and delicious options Main Squeeze Juice Company brings. “Goodyear is such a vibrant and growing city,” says Tanya. “The city has already welcomed us with open arms and we look forward to partnering for many future events with the Goodyear and outlying communities.” Main Squeeze Juice Company has plans to open 30 new locations throughout Arizona and Tanya and Darnell plan to be a big part of that growth.

Every Main Squeeze Juice Company franchisee can count on support that goes beyond opening day. The company’s proprietary software assists franchisees with everything from the point-of-sale system to inventory management and employee onboarding to food production, text message marketing, and more. They negotiate bulk deals and other business essentials exclusively for their franchisees. And they create dynamic and effective marketing content that engages customers and keeps them coming back.

The Williams’ advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? “Do your research and ask lots of questions,” says Tanya. “Make sure your finances are in order, you are mentally prepared to work for your dream, put a plan in place, and take one step forward.”

So, raise a glass (or a vibrantly colored cold-pressed juice) to Darnell and Tanya Williams – the newest faces of Main Squeeze Juice Company in Arizona, squeezing success one delicious drink at a time. Their story is just beginning, but one thing's for sure – their passion, coupled with the unwavering support of the Main Squeeze Juice Company family, is a recipe for sweet success.

