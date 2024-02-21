Fast-Casual: Why Biscuit Belly Tastes Great for Franchisees

Matt Plapp quickly noticed the attention to detail that separates the hip, southern-style food of Biscuit Belly from the rest of the fast-casual marketplace.

The CEO of America’s Best Restaurants made sure to visit Louisville to see if every crumb was made with love.

“Wow!” said Plapp after sampling a spicy pickle off the popular Mama’s Boy, which includes a mouth-watering, buttermilk fried chicken breast, roasted jalapeno, pimento cheese and a fried green tomato to dazzle the taste buds. “There’s a little tang. That is delicious.”

Biscuit Belly is a scratch-casual franchise that reimagines brunch with a focus on great taste, ranging from the menu to the decor to the service. Since the 1930s, brunch continues to be popular in the United States. It is filled with comfort food–eggs, bacon, pancakes, bread and pastries–and gives permission to enjoy an alcoholic beverage before noon. In recent years, trending intermittent fasting has pushed breakfast fare to the middle of the day.

In addition to favorable national trends, Biscuit Belly offers a best-in-class leadership team focused on quality and growth. The franchise’s experts include serial restaurateur and a QSR leader Chuck Schnatter who helped grow a fast-casual concept to more than 3,500 units–and presently provides guidance for top-notch franchisee support. The team is rounded out with serial entrepreneurs and co-founders, Chad and Lauren Coulter.

The sumptuous southern comfort food is also unforgettable. Chef Tavis Rockwell spent months developing proprietary biscuit recipes to ensure guests taste this labor of love in every bite. The biscuits are paired with goetta sausage gravy, buttermilk fried chicken and house-smoked brisket, creating a new twist on down-south favorites.

These industry veterans built Biscuit Belly to emphasize the best aspects of the fast-casual experience for customers, while focusing on lower costs and consistent processes which appeal to prospective franchisees - all without skimping on quality.

In fact, the business model delivers higher margins that allow franchisees to scale faster.

Fresh food is delivered hot in little as 10 minutes and, typically, tables turn in less than 25 minutes.

Franchisees operate only one shift a day, typically from 7 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m., so labor costs are minimized. The limited hours with no night shifts is also attractive to employees.

The average cost of goods (29%) and labor (24.5%) per gross receipt create strong margins for every order.

Breakfast cocktails, such as Kentucky Coffee with bourbon, Mimosas and Bloody Marys, introduce alcohol to the menu along with ramped up sales and gross margins.

Biscuit Belly has refined many aspects of their operations so franchise owners can simply follow the manual, which includes various processes such as employee training, guest feedback management and marketing.

“The appeal — and scalability — of this breakfast and lunch eatery isn’t hard to see,” wrote Lindsey McClave, a reviewer for the Louisville Courier Journal.