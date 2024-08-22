Franchising's Hottest New Brand Offers Competitive Edge Rooted in Freedom

Entrepreneurs seeking a stand-out investment are discovering it pays to be self-serving with Tapster.

With five tasting rooms open nationwide, Tapster continues to make its presence known as an innovative pay-by-the-ounce, self-pour concept and one of the hottest new brands in franchising.

“Our franchise opportunity represents more than a business venture; it's an invitation to join us in reshaping the future of how we socially drink, one pour at a time,” says Tapster CEO and Founder Roman Maliszewski, who opened the first Tapster in Chicago in 2017.

Here are three reasons why tech-forward Tapster shines as a prime franchise proposition:

1.The Tapster Difference

Tapster’s self-pour technology and proprietary systems are revolutionizing the bar space with a refreshing new approach and a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement.

Tasting rooms feature a tap wall of 40-plus curated beverages, including craft beers and cocktails, wines, hard seltzers, cider, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas.

With Tapster cards in hand, guests—who pay by the ounce—can be their own bartender, empowered to explore their favorite brews and cocktails or try something new, at their own pace, without committing to a full glass.

For franchise partners, it’s a competitive edge rooted in freedom.

“When you’re at Tapster, you’re on your time. You’re not waiting to get a drink, you’re not waiting to pay your bill, and you can sample a variety of beverages or pour your favorite beer,” Maliszewski says. “Plus, we invite guests to bring in their own food or have a food delivery service bring orders straight to their table.”

Everchanging weekly tap options and a relaxed vibe turn guests into loyal Tapsters who regularly return to sample new and delicious offerings—and tell their friends.

2.Easy to Own and Operate

Tapster offers franchisees significant operational advantages. The carefully crafted franchise model streamlines operations, freeing up franchisees to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

Unlike typical bar and restaurant operations bogged down with complex staff and food service demands, Tapster eliminates much of the overhead and labor headaches, with only a small team needed to manage even the busiest nights. For instance, the busiest days in the highest volume tasting rooms require just four working team members.

Franchise partners reap the rewards of precise pour control to minimize waste and maximize profit margin and detailed analytics to support efficient inventory management, personalized marketing, and customer loyalty strategies.

3.The Power of a System with the Comforts of Local

There’s nothing cookie-cutter about Tapster. Each tasting room has a unique signature look and local feel as a fun, go-to neighborhood spot, where dogs are welcome both indoors and on patios.

With locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Seattle, Tapster recently celebrated the opening of its newest location in Bellevue, Washington.

“Tapster is more than just a bar,” Maliszewski says. “Our new Bellevue tasting room is set to become a community hub where colleagues and friends can gather to unwind, discover something new they like, and make lasting memories. Our welcoming atmosphere and comfortable vibe make it easy to kick back and relax, whether flying solo or with a group.”

Tapster aims to expand with hands-on owner-operators who are “all in” and build a supportive franchise system that’s focused on empowering the communities around them.

To learn more about what it takes to get in on the ground floor of this emerging, unmatched opportunity, head to tapsterfranchise.com or get started today when you connect directly with Angie Kelly, Tapster's development coordinator, calendly.com/angiebkelly.