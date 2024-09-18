From Vision to Legacy: Coyote Ugly Saloon Founder Celebrates 30 years with New Franchise Opportunities

Coyote Ugly Saloon founder, Liliana "Lil" Lovell, always knew she wanted a career that celebrates and empowers women.

Three decades and over 20 worldwide locations later, the visionary entrepreneur has turned her dream into a global powerhouse, as the driving force behind the legacy brand, now poised for a new era of success as an unparalleled domestic franchise opportunity.

A Legacy Built for Franchise Success

Lovell was a 24-year-old NYU alum and Wall Street apprentice-turned-bartender when she opened the first Coyote Ugly Saloon in the East Village in 1993. There, the dynamic entrepreneur would hatch a simple business plan that ultimately transformed the honkytonk watering hole into the most famous bar on the planet.

Beautiful girls + booze = money

With its raw, unfiltered energy, no-nonsense service, and female bartenders in the back and often on top of the bar, it didn’t take long for Coyote Ugly Saloon to become the preeminent drinking establishment in the hearts of New Yorkers.

Its meteoric rise was sparked when future bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert wrote a GQ essay on her experience as a Coyote in the late '90s. The blockbuster movie, which still has a cult-like following, would follow along with a soundtrack, reality series, podcast, and countless articles detailing Lovell’s winning way of creating an atmosphere of constant celebration unlike any in the industry.

Along the way, Coyote Ugly Saloon’s simple and unique business model evolved into a global phenomenon with 13 corporate-owned U.S. bars and eight international locations.

Times may have changed, but Coyote Ugly Saloon’s mission statement has stayed the same: “Quick wit, unshakable assurance, and the ability to take your last dollar has made Coyote Ugly what it is today,” Lovell says.

Coyote Ugly’s success is grounded in the powerhouse brand’s ability to thrive authentically at each location.

“You will never see a uniform or anyone telling a Coyote how to dress and act,” Lovell says. “The unique vibe of each person working at Coyote Ugly shows the culture of the market and allows the staff to feel empowered to be themselves. The genuine nature of people comes through, and people come back for that.”

Coyote Ugly Saloon Primed for Franchise Growth

With the recent launch of domestic franchising, entrepreneurs have an incredible opportunity to tap into the marketing clout and proven systems of an innovative, one-of-a-kind brand with widespread appeal and staying power.

“The personality of each market happens through the Coyotes, but the essence of entertainment the brand provides is through and through—no matter the location,” says Justin Livingston, Coyote Ugly Saloon’s Vice President of Global Development. “It’s where our success comes from. Franchise business owners just need to follow the system, and it will work!"

Coyote Ugly seeks to expand with exceptional franchise partners in thriving U.S. cities known for their nightlife. Seasoned hospitality pros should keenly understand their development area and be driven to deliver unforgettable experiences worthy of the iconic brand.

There’s no better time to be a Coyote Ugly franchisee, backed by a highly experienced corporate team, a worldwide track record of operational excellence, and the unmatched culture Lovell created.

“These bars, no matter what location, become little families—managers, bartenders, security, barbacks—every person that makes Coyote Ugly. That makes me most proud,” Lovell says.

Ready to join the Coyote Ugly Saloon family? Learn what it takes to saddle up for success when you head to coyoteuglysaloon.com/franchising or book a time to connect directly with Angie Kelly, Coyote Ugly’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/coyote-ugly-franchise-interest.