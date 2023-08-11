FYZICAL Reaches New Franchise Heights While Transforming Patient Care

Left to Right - Brian Sganga, Tim Richardson, Marc Phillips, Denise Etter, RJ Williams

There's never been a better time to own FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers.

The nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise—with over 500 locations coast-to-coast—continues to capitalize on mountains of momentum, awarding 247 new franchise licenses and 28 new Area Representatives in the past 18 months and showing no signs of slowing down.

Over the next two years, FYZICAL aims to add 200 new clinics, further staking its claim as the Gold Standard in a $50 billion-plus industry and a high-profit franchise opportunity.

"FYZICAL continues to be at the forefront of healthcare franchising, offering innovative therapies and proprietary treatments to patients and a unique, unparalleled support system rare in franchising," Scott Wendrych, FYZICAL Chief Development Officer. "Our single, multi-unit, mini-area representative, master franchisee, and partnership opportunities extend multiple growth options to franchisees while addressing a critical need for physical therapy in communities nationwide."

FYIZCAL’s Path to Holistic Patient Care with a Competitive Edge

Balance care and rehabilitation is big business, and nobody has more muscle than FYZICAL.

Founded in 2012, the company’s proven track record remains grounded in innovation, transforming patient care with a competitive franchise edge through a personalized holistic approach and specialized therapy services. The brand's proprietary Balance and Vestibular Program is just one of the ways FYZICAL fills an unmet need in the healthcare space that delivers an enormous scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs.

"We are still only reaching about 10% of the patient population that could benefit from physical therapy," said Rick Douglass, president of franchise operations for FYZICAL. "It's a wide-open territory for us to continue to expand our reach, utilizing the resources at FYZICAL's headquarters to reach that market—from the operations and marketing teams to the development team and business and patient analytics. The opportunities are endless for us to increase community access and provide great care."

FYZICAL Stands Strong as a Nationwide Opportunity

Embracing a mission to change the lives of others in a positive way transcends the boundaries of professional backgrounds at FYZICAL, where entrepreneurs with or without medical experience can find success.

The strength of FYZICAL lies within its core - a corporate operations support team composed entirely of industry insiders. Every team member is a physical therapist or has hands-on experience managing or owning a FYZICAL location. The brand’s comprehensive support and training framework is unparalleled in the industry, offering an extraordinary franchise ownership advantage.

For entrepreneurs seeking a bright path in franchising, the future with FYZICAL is clear.

"What's on the horizon for FYZICAL is growth, growth, growth," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "We're very easily going to double our footprint in the next three to five years by that number of locations. We will continue to help our multi-unit owners grow, and our corporate team and staff will grow to support it. We'll grow as a national brand and provide more innovation, products, and services—all facilitated by our growth."

An Award-Winning Healthcare Brand

FYZICAL’s phenomenal performance has not gone unnoticed. Among the health and wellness brand's most recent accolades, FYZICAL ranked No. 240 on the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list, was awarded a “Healing Touch Zor Award and named a Top Brand to Buy by Franchise Times, and garnered Franchise Business Review's Top Recession-Proof Franchises nod for the third straight year, based on overall high franchisee satisfaction ratings.

Now is the time to explore your opportunities to bring a premier healthcare franchise to your community today. FYZICAL is actively seeking to partner with qualified franchisees in nearly every major U.S. market. Get started now at fyzicalfranchise.com.