Genghis Grill Unveils Operationally Efficient Restaurant Model with Columbus, Ohio Opening

The fast-casual landscape is set to change with the debut of Genghis Grill, the preeminent fresh bowl concept, in Columbus, Ohio. Conveniently located adjacent to Ohio State University’s main campus, the restaurant opened its doors on June 23 and features a completely new service model along with a bold new look.

As the first franchise-owned restaurant to open in 10 years, this Ohio Genghis Grill marks the effects of the brand’s revitalized franchising initiative under CEO Gregg Majewski’s leadership. In the past year, Genghis Grill has focused on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and operational excellence to bring guests the best experience possible.

Another aspect of the brand’s transformation includes its highly anticipated transition from a full-service model to a fast-casual concept. The newly reimagined restaurant layout is thoughtfully conceived to facilitate a more desirable guest experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art kitchen technology and kiosks, Genghis Grill aims to ensure swift order placement, timely delivery and a gratifying dining experience—all accomplished within a succinct 5 minutes during peak times. A separate to-go order staging area and strategically positioned curbside pickup stations have been seamlessly integrated to accommodate the demands of today’s on-the-go customers.

Guests can further indulge their cravings by taking advantage of the available deals. Genghis Grill offers 20 of its bowls for under $10—Chef Bowls and Fried Rice Bowls are available for $9.99 or less. Additionally, the recently launched “VALUEBOWLS” lineup contains bowls priced under $8. Not only is there value for customers, but also an advantageous margin for franchise operators with COGS for VALUEBOWLS running between 18% to 23% and Chef Bowls’ COGS averaging between 15% to 30%.

Majewski anticipates that the Columbus location will have a profound effect on local residents. “This new location marks the first of its kind for our brand for so many reasons. The most important is the huge impact we’re making on the guest experience. It makes dining with us so much more effortless thanks to faster prep times, more efficient operations and better-quality output. We envision this restaurant becoming the go-to destination for fresh, delicious, convenient, and affordable meals, particularly to Ohio State students and faculty.”

Beyond the Columbus opening, Genghis Grill’s commitment to innovation remains steadfast. The brand continues to grow its off-premise ordering channels, with plans to increase the current 30% off-premise ordering rate to 50% at future stores. The intentional move away from solely Asian stir-fry and push towards more global influences will aid in reaching this goal and benefit franchisees with boosted productivity, reduced complexity and increased profitability. All new Genghis Grill sites being built will incorporate this updated service model. Upcoming sites set to open in the near term are in Jackson, Mississippi, and Reno, Nevada.

To learn more about Genghis Grill and our available franchise opportunities, email our Franchise Development team at franchising@craveworthybrands.com.





