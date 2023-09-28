GoJoe Patrol - Protecting People, Property, and the Planet

The right opportunity at the right time. GoJoe Patrol is bringing a fresh take to Private Security through franchising when it’s needed the most.

A growing demand. According to the Fraternal Order of Police, last year law enforcement agencies nationwide reported an 18% increase in resignations and a 45% increase in retirements compared to the previous year. In addition, 78% of all law enforcement agencies have reported difficulty recruiting eligible candidates to fill these large vacancies. These alarming trends continue to create huge demand year over year for the private security industry to fill the law enforcement gap.

GoJoe Patrol’s approach to private security is unique in that its teams don’t try to imitate the police but rather employ a strategy of de-escalation. The emerging brand is building a reputation for itself in this booming, $46 billion security industry.

GoJoe Patrol offers its clients security and peace of mind through a proven business concept that works. “From standing guards and mobile patrols to emerging security technology and video, we know firsthand how in-demand our services are, so we’ve made it our mission to give our customers the security they need with service levels that are unmatched,” said GoJoe Patrol co-owner and Chief Development Officer Harry Sladich.

GoJoe Patrol has been developed and refined over more than 27 years, so you’ll have the backing of a solid company, showing you how to start and maintain your business, where to source clients and how to provide the services they require. No prior security experience is required.

“We provide a total business plan and proven systems, to make the most of this essential and growing industry,” said Sladich. “We teach you the industry, the business behind it and more importantly, how to sell it.” This is a great start-up business or simply to help diversify your current franchise portfolio.

GoJoe Patrol Key Differentiators:

Security guards don’t try to look and act like the police, they are security experts, and their image reflects this. GoJoe Patrol has reimagined security and how it’s delivered.

Committed to the environment. Franchisees drive hybrid patrol vehicles and buy carbon credit offsets for every mile they drive.

The guard training is hospitality-based. The goal is not to create additional problems; but to solve and resolve them.

Our RevSuite operating platform handles everything from customer reporting and billing to scheduling, AR and management of data and technology systems.

Recession proof. Security is an essential business.

No bricks and mortar required. Work from home or a small office.

No security or law enforcement background is necessary.

Low entry costs, big returns.

For the right entrepreneur who wants to make an impact in their community, GoJoe Patrol could be the powerful opportunity you have been looking for. To find out more about this unique business opportunity that stands out from other franchise concepts, visit gojoepatrol.com/franchise/ or call Harry Sladich at 509-953-3196.