GoJoe Patrol is a Unique Franchise Opportunity Bringing a Fresh Take to Private Security

When it comes to providing complete, customizable security solutions for individuals and businesses, nobody offers what GoJoe Patrol does. The franchise’s approach to private security is unique in that its people don’t try to imitate the police but rather, employ a strategy of de-escalation and compassionate interactions. The emerging brand is building a reputation for itself in the booming $46 billion security industry.

In a world where crime and vandalism are rampant and law enforcement departments nationwide are being diminished at an alarming pace, GoJoe Patrol offers its clients security and peace of mind through a proven business concept that works.

“From standing guards and mobile patrols to emerging security technology, we know firsthand how alarming the world can be, so we’ve made it our mission to give our customers the security they demand with service levels that are unmatched in this space,” said GoJoe Patrol co-owner and Chief Development Officer Harry Sladich. “When your community needs to feel safe, a GoJoe Patrol franchise is the clear choice for the job.”

GoJoe Patrol has been developed and refined over more than 27 years. As a GoJoe Patrol franchisee, you’ll have the backing of a solid company, you’ll know exactly how to start and maintain your business, and you’ll know where to source your clients and how to provide the services they require. No prior security experience is required.

“We provide a total business plan and a proven system, expertly built from the ground up, to make the most of this essential and growing industry,” said Sladich. “We teach you the industry, the business behind it and more importantly, how to sell it.”

GoJoe Patrol Key Differentiators:

Security guards don’t try to look and act like the police, they are security experts, and their image reflects this. GoJoe Patrol has reimagined security and how it’s delivered.

Committed to the environment. Franchisees drive hybrid patrol vehicles and buy carbon credit offsets for every mile they drive.

The guard training is hospitality-based. The goal is not to create additional problems; but solve and resolve them.

The RevSuite operating platform handles everything from customer reporting and billing to scheduling, AR and management of data and technology systems.

The company employs the latest security solutions and emerging technologies.

Recession proof. Security is an essential business.

No bricks and mortar required. Work from home or a small office.

No security or law enforcement background is necessary.

Low entry costs, big returns.

For the right entrepreneur who wants to make an impact in their community, GoJoe Patrol could be the powerful opportunity you have been looking for. To find out more about this unique business opportunity that stands out from other franchise concepts, visit gojoepatrol.com/franchise/ or call Harry Sladich at 509-953-3196 for more information.