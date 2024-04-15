GoJoe Patrol is Redefining Security with Compassion and Technology

GoJoe Patrol is a unique franchise concept that’s been flying under the radar in an industry experiencing double digit growth annually. It’s one of the most successful franchise opportunities that few have heard of. That’s all changing.

GoJoe Patrol offers a distinctive approach to security services, focusing on de-escalation and compassionate interaction rather than acting like the police. This strategy has helped the company build a solid reputation in the $46 billion security industry. GoJoe Patrol offers customizable security solutions for individuals and businesses, including everything from standing guards and mobile patrols, and utilizing cutting-edge technology.

“We know how alarming the world can be and we’ve made it our mission to give customers the security they demand combined with service levels no other company can match,” said GoJoe Patrol co-owner and Chief Development Officer Harry Sladich. “The GoJoe Patrol franchise is the clear choice for any community that needs to feel safe.”

GoJoe Patrol provides franchisees a total business plan and a proven system that was created and refined over nearly three decades. Franchisees benefit from the proven business model, comprehensive training, and support in everything from client acquisition to business management. No prior security experience is required.

Here are some of the main differentiators that set GoJoe Patrol apart:

Security Experts, Not Police: Guards prioritize de-escalation and problem-solving, creating a more welcoming security presence.

The company utilizes hybrid vehicles and carbon offsets to minimize their environmental impact. Hospitality-Based Training: Guards are trained to provide excellent service and resolve issues peacefully.

Their RevSuite platform streamlines everything from scheduling to billing and data management. Cutting Edge: The company adopts the latest security solutions and emerging technologies.

Security is a stable industry that’s always in demand. No Brick-and-Mortar: You can operate the business from home or a small office.

They provide all the training you need. Low Investment, Solid ROI: This opportunity offers an attractive entry point with the potential for significant rewards.

If you're an entrepreneur who wants to make a positive impact in your community, GoJoe Patrol could be the perfect business opportunity for you. Visit gojoepatrol.com/franchise/ or call Harry Sladich at 509-953-3196 for more information.