Growing Together: The Ziggi's Coffee Franchise Experience

Following their highly successful and engaging Franchise Conference, Ziggi’s Coffee has gained even more recognition and is in higher demand than ever. This rapidly expanding company currently boasts 75 operational locations across 16 states, with nearly 200 more units in development in 36 states. The brand is consistently welcoming new franchisees and supporting existing owners in expanding their business with additional stores.

The Ziggi’s Franchise Conference serves as a gathering where franchise owners, vendors, and the corporate team convene for a few days of education and connection. It features inspiring speakers, informative breakout sessions, networking opportunities, an awards ceremony, and much more. Anticipation for this event builds throughout the year among franchise owners and vendors alike. The conference provides a space for the entire Ziggi’s family to come together, fostering camaraderie and further fueling the brand's success.

"This conference is a platform where the entire Ziggi’s Franchise system comes together and shares excitement about the brand's growth,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and Co-founder. “It’s a source of valuable information for our franchise owners, inspiring the ongoing expansion and advancement of the brand.”

The company attributes a significant portion of its success to the exceptional franchise owners they bring into their family. The recent conference showcased the close-knit community of owners, demonstrating their genuine care for one another and their vital role in each other's ongoing store development, leadership growth, and understanding of Ziggi's identity as a whole.

"We all appreciate the opportunity to interact, learn, and even celebrate together,” continued Brandon. “Not only is our commitment to each franchise owner's success an attribute that sets us apart as a franchise company, but they genuinely feel like a family. Deep connections exist, and franchise owners can rely on one another for support and advice.”

Whether it's a franchise owner's first or fifth location, the entire Ziggi’s Family stands behind them, providing unwavering encouragement and support from both near and far. This community is unlike any other franchise brand.

