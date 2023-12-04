Hooters Celebrates 40 Years with Soaring Franchise Success

One and only iconic Hooters continues to fire on all cylinders, marking 40 years as the original American wing joint with global appeal and an unmatched franchise opportunity—that just keeps getting better.

With more than 360 restaurants in 36 states and 17 countries, Hooters is finetuned and laser-focused on spreading its beloved, full-service restaurant wings through accelerated development of corporate-owned and franchise locations in prime territories nationwide.

And it shows.

Sizzling same-store sales, a flurry of new openings and franchise deals, and a well-crafted real estate strategy aimed at second-generation sites are fueling Hooters to historic heights in the booming sports bar industry.

"We believe a franchisor should have skin in the game, and we don't ask franchisees to make large capital investments, like opening stores, that we're not willing to do ourselves," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters and Hoots Wings. "We're confident in our investments, believe our franchisees are equally confident, and know first-hand the challenges of making those investments and the ongoing support that comes with it. Hooters' franchise partners know that what works for the company-owned stores also works for their restaurants – we have gone through exactly what they're going through. This validation and shared mentality translate to strong performance."

Hooters Heats Up for More Growth

Development remains fast and thoughtfully furious. Hooters celebrated its 40th anniversary month in October by opening its newest corporate location in El Paso, a 7,000 square foot-plus conversion store—and the 52nd Hooters restaurant in the Lone Star State.

Next up: the opening of a corporate-owned Hooters in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2024 and paramount expansion of Hooters' footprint in residential neighborhoods in Las Vegas and Central Florida as part of a milestone six-unit agreement recently inked with the brand's original founders.

Hooters is also making its global presence known on the international stage. In the past 12 months, the legacy brand has experienced a surge in development in Mexico, including the recent opening of five new locations: the Plaza Cosmospol in the Cosmospol Mall; Antara Market Cinemex; San Luis Potosi Park Cinemex; and Leon Cinemex and the newest location in Queretaro Antea, a few hours outside of Mexico City, an emerging hotspot for tourists and residents alike.

Master/multi-unit franchisee Paolo Pagnozzi is spearheading the expansion of Hooters in Mexico, building his burgeoning portfolio from a single leading-sector restaurant to 26 locations—and growing.

"Hooters is well positioned in the international sector due to its global brand recognition and proven business model," said Pagnozzi. "The Hooters concept is a full-service experience, combining the exciting environment of a sports bar with the best wings available in the market. Operations are well sustained through standard processes, especially the culinary process that is consistent and easy to operate."

Bold new entrepreneurs, existing seasoned franchise partners, and multi-brand pros looking to diversify will find untapped potential within second-generation real estate, reaping benefits that include:

reduced build-out costs

a minimized construction timeline

effortless entry into saturated markets

"Our flexible store models, innovative conversion plans, simple kitchen operations, and decades of being industry leaders positions us as a prime investment for all," Arrowsmith said.

Franchisees can count on a comprehensive support system, including technology and tools to help target the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, field operations, and marketing.

Ready to be part of a brand with a rich history and a bright future? Renowned for its great food, cold drinks, and one-of-a-kind hospitality, Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a fearless willingness to partner with an award-winning concept that enjoys 100% unaided brand awareness.

Prime territories are available across the country. Get started today when you head to hootersfranchise.com/franchise-opportunity.