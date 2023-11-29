Hop on board with the fastest-growing Acai Bowl Franchise Concept!

Hello! I am excited to connect with you and dive into Nautical Bowls continued growth in the healthy fast-casual market. With over 192 territories awarded—our superfood bowls continue to spread nationwide. We are also moving forward with global expansion in Australian markets!

Guests can’t get enough of our unique açaí and superfood bowls and with this momentum, I am excited to inform you of a unique opportunity we are offering for our Nautical Bowls franchise concept. We are currently waiving royalties for any three-pack purchases for multi-unit franchisees who open their first store within seven months from the signing date. Royalties will be waived for a full year for the franchisee’s first store.

This exclusive offer is an ideal incentive to move forward with the fastest-growing açaí bowl franchise concept! Our business model features a small square footprint, low investment, efficient operational structure, and an experienced franchise support team.

Nautical Bowls’ unique menu and high-quality ingredients feature bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and all-natural. The cherry on top is that our bowls are both delicious and nutritious. These superfood meals are served up to guests in just minutes—allowing health-focused consumers to find a nutritious meal on the go without having to compromise their healthy lifestyle.

Our new three-pack incentive is a unique financial opportunity we are excited to share with you. With our brand and guest base growing, now is the time to hop on board! I would welcome the opportunity to get 15 minutes of your time to explain why our franchise is the ideal opportunity for your clients. Click here to schedule your private 15-minute call with me. You can also call or text me at the number below.

Thank you for your time,

Peter Taunton

612-418-9900

calendly.com/petertaunton/