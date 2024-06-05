How Bojangles Attracts Consumers with More Efficient Menu

At Bojangles, we pride ourselves on delivering Southern flavor and hospitality with every bite. Now, as we continue expanding into new markets, we are maintaining that tradition while catering to the unique tastes of our new fans. Since 2020, we’ve been on a mission to optimize our menu with hand-breaded boneless chicken that delivers the bold flavor that only Bojangles can provide and simplifies operations. Our delicious menu , including Bo’s Chicken Biscuit for breakfast and tenders and sandwiches for lunch and dinner, has resulted in our successful entry into multiple new markets.

We know that each market is unique, and attracting new customers successfully stems from knowing what they want. Bojangles is an evolving quick-service chicken concept that adapts our classic tastes to welcome new, enthusiastic fans as well as provide more delicious options for our long-term guests. This blend of tradition and innovation benefits Bojangles consumers, team members and operators, showing that we can stay on top of consumer trends and adapt our style to the needs of individual markets.

Driving Profitability Through Menu Innovation

The strategic rollout of our hand-breaded boneless menu in new markets is about both offering bold, Southern flavors and enhancing the profitability and sustainability of our franchise operations. Through diversifying our offerings, franchisees can drive repeat business and capitalize on consumer trends, ultimately bolstering their bottom line.

In today’s fast-paced industry, and with the growing popularity of chicken concepts across the U.S., innovation is key to staying relevant and competitive. Bojangles understands the need to continue evolving our menu while staying true to our Southern flare to meet the ever-changing preferences of our customers. With our boneless chicken menu in new markets, franchisees can rest assured knowing they’re aligned with a brand committed to staying ahead and driving growth opportunities for their business.

Innovation While Sticking to Tradition

While diversifying offerings for new markets is key to drawing in new fans, we also know the importance of remaining true to our iconic brand and history. Our loyal fans will always enjoy the bold, Southern flavor of our chicken, biscuits and tea, and of course, our famous breakfast offerings, which account for 34% of sales.

Our booming brand spread across more than 800 locations nationwide is backed by our corporate team, with 285 locations being corporately owned and operated. We have skin in the game and are dedicated to the continued growth of all our franchisees through our menu optimization. Our 45+ year legacy will continue to resonate with consumers as we serve up delicious hand-breaded chicken in new territories.

Grow with Bo!

We invite you to join in on this flavorful journey, offering an enticing spread of options that will captivate consumers and drive business growth. As a Bojangles franchisee, you’ll have the opportunity to delight guests with our signature Southern flare while enjoying the benefits of our proven business model. Join us in spreading joy and building success, one delicious meal at a time!