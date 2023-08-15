How Briggs Home Care Delivers Owners a Golden Opportunity

When it comes to investing in the booming home care services sector, experience matters, and nobody knows the business of caring better than Briggs Home Care.

Home care is one of the world's fastest-growing industries. Here's why: More than 56 million Americans are 65 and older. It's an age group projected to surge to more than 98 million by 2060 at a time when 90% of seniors seek to live in their homes for as long as possible.

This quest to age in place—and the need to do it safely—presents a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs to thrive as they meet the demand for in-home care services in a profitable, recession-proof, scalable, and rewarding way.

Leveraging the Benefits of the Briggs Home Care Franchise

You could start a home care business on your own—but why would you? Briggs Home Care paves the way for franchisees to bypass the hurdles of starting a business with a premier brand backed by the expertise and resources of its trusted parent company, Briggs Healthcare. It's truly the best of both worlds for anyone looking to own a home care business focused on providing personalized, in-home care services and companionship.

"With more than 70 years of healthcare experience and now a firm presence in the home care industry, we have all the experience necessary in the home care space," says John Phillips, president of Briggs Home Care. "We want to provide the same quality of care that we would expect for our own loved ones."

As a franchise owner, you can harness the power of the Briggs Home Care name in local communities to grow your business and stay ahead of the curve in health care delivery. The benefits of franchising in the home care industry include:

Established brand recognition and credibility.

A proven business model.

Access to vast marketing and advertising support.

Economies of scale.

Unmatched support and training.

And that's not all. Franchisees can count on comprehensive operations, industry-proven software and technology, and best practices fine-tuned for a fast start and sustained success in franchising.

"Our guidance and support can help franchisees through some of the pitfalls that are very common with opening agencies," says Matt Skaggs, corporate executive director of Briggs Home Care. "Our experience allows them to get through those challenges quicker."

A Bright Future with Briggs Home Care

The Iowa-based brand, with a network of 11 corporate-owned agencies, seeks to expand in key urban markets with partners who are called to care for seniors and adults who need assistance in the comfort of their own homes.

Financially qualified prospective franchisees should possess a solid managerial background, a passion for service, and a natural sales ability. Medical or healthcare experience is helpful but not necessary.

"We've achieved excellent approval ratings from both our clients and our caregivers because we focus on helping our clients thrive in the safety of their own homes, and we make sure that our caregivers have the support that they need to be able to do a really good job," says Sybll Romley, corporate executive director of Briggs Home Care. "As we expand into new markets, we are looking for business builders who understand the work we do and are excited about our mission."

Ready to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality with Briggs Home Care? As a Briggs Home Care franchisee, you can grow your business in your large, protected territory, focusing primarily on private-pay and private long-term-care insurance clients. Learn more when you explore your opportunities to join the Briggs family today. Head to briggshomecarefranchising.com.