How MOOYAH's Unique Menu Options Cater to Modern Consumers

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the fast-casual “best burger” concept is committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by tailoring its menu offerings to cater to the needs of the modern restaurant goer. To better support this demand, MOOYAH has prioritized innovating their menu through customization to ensure that every guest receives the elevated burger experience they expect walking in the door. A fully customizable menu is a core differentiator for MOOYAH, and has already become a key component in the brand’s strategy to resonate with the next generation of consumers.

As MOOYAH developed its fully customizable menu, it became clear that its restaurants needed to offer a variety of ways for guests to customize their menu items without sacrificing the quality of the ingredients. At MOOYAH, guests can choose from a variety of proteins, including 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural turkey or even a plant-based black bean patty. Each protein is made fresh to order – a process that the brand believes is vital to its distinctive taste and worth sacrificing time to do. From there, they start building their best-tasting burger from buns that are baked in-house daily, or opt for a gluten-free bun or lettuce-wrapped Iceburger. Once the foundation of their burger is set, guests can mix and match from a long list of fresh toppings, cheeses and sauces to top off their customized creation. Offering consumers the flexibility that they are seeking has only further solidified MOOYAH’s standing as the best burger in America, as the brand was recently named the “Best Burger in DFW” for the second year in a row.

Future-Proofing the Best Burger

With many consumers making healthy eating a priority, restaurant diners are seeking options that align with a healthy lifestyle. Restaurant brands like MOOYAH have been quick to embrace the lifestyle choices of their core customer base. The brand’s menu customization has been built to meet the growing demand for vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options in the marketplace, allowing guests to build their perfect burger regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences. This adaptability will continue to play a key role in the brand’s franchise model as MOOYAH looks to attract the next generation of consumers and increase market share within the competitive burger segment.

Scale Your Growth with a Pioneer in Menu-Customization

With the growing demand for order customization in the fast-casual dining industry, MOOYAH has developed its franchise opportunity around a fully customizable menu, allowing its franchisees to better address the needs and preferences of MOOYAH’s loyal guests. For more information on the MOOYAH franchise opportunity, connect with the franchising team to learn more.