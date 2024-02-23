How Payroll Vault Supports Success for Franchisees

Unmatched franchise support is what convinced Rosa C. Thomas to invest in a Payroll Vault franchise.

“You have the franchise concept and then you have a support team behind you to help you grow,” said the franchise owner in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “That’s really what sold it for me.”

Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing the lifeblood for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.

Unwavering support is so strong in the Payroll Vault community, franchisees don’t need to have prior payroll experience to build a successful business. The company provides an award-winning training process to ensure franchisees can onboard new clients within the first 90 days. The training includes support calls with the company’s expert leaders, a variety of continuing education programs in operations, sales and marketing, as well as direct access to peers who will share their best practices to foster your success. Comprehensive sales training will help you engage with your local business community, while marketing materials, strategic campaigns, and social media will be provided to showcase you as the local go-to expert in payroll.

To support a predictable revenue stream, Payroll Vault franchises offer fully remote operating systems with technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions.

“There are a lot of things they provided that we could never do on our own,” said Payroll Vault franchisee Tricia Lee Golumb, CPA, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. “The franchise business model really filled in the gaps for whatever our weaknesses could be.”

As part of the three-day initial training, franchise owners learn how to operate their franchise, delving deeply into leadership, ownership, and management. Owners receive comprehensive payroll software training and support when they onboard their first clients.

Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.

Franchise owners receive Payroll Vault’s proprietary Sales Playbook and recommended sales systems to break-even faster. In addition, franchise owners receive more sales support from Payroll Vault’s inclusive marketing program, which includes website design and optimization, custom public relations, and blog creation, along with marketing manuals and materials as part of your initial investment--reducing the payback period.

To provide further support, Payroll Vault also offers ongoing sales and marketing support with direct access to the company’s Sales Director and Chief Marketing Officer.

And there is an outgoing group of fellow franchisees waiting to share their experience and knowledge.

“There is a huge camaraderie between all the owners,” said Payroll Vault franchisee Rebecca Pettit in San Antonio. “It feels like family. We know we can reach out and get that support.”

Her husband and co-owner, Sean, agreed: “It’s a great culture.”