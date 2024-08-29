How Ziggi's Coffee Brews Up Success with Menu Innovation

In today's dynamic and rapidly changing coffee shop industry, staying ahead of the competition demands relentless innovation. And no one understands the transformative power of innovation better than Ziggi’s Coffee.

We checked in with Brandon Knudsen, founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, to learn how the leading Colorado-based coffee and drive-thru franchise has found sustained success by embracing its roots with a forward-thinking approach.

You are an industry pioneer in menu diversity. What’s your secret?

Knudsen: Our innovative approach to creating beverages and food items is deeply rooted in over 20 years of industry leadership and active involvement in the marketplace. Our team is dedicated to staying ahead of trends by constantly paying attention to what’s happening in the industry—whether that means reading and writing articles, attending conferences, or closely monitoring market shifts.

This commitment to staying informed allows us to both see emerging trends and create new ones, ensuring that our offerings are not only current but also creative and fun. Our collaborative team approach combines years of experience with a keen eye for innovation, resulting in unique products that resonate with our customers and set us apart in the industry.

How has Ziggi’s Coffee’s food and beverage lineup evolved over the years?

Knudsen: Our menu has always been centered around our customers. We prioritize offering high-quality products with a diverse range of options to satisfy every taste. From specialty coffee and caffeine-free options, like our Italian Sodas, to a variety of food choices, including gluten-free and sugar-free options, we strive to create an experience everyone can enjoy.

Our team is constantly attuned to market trends, ensuring that we offer the best in every product category while also pioneering innovative additions. For instance, we've developed our own energy drink, Ziggi’s Energy, used to make our Energy Infusions and expanded our non-coffee offerings with Fresherz, a refreshing fruit-flavored drink that is lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract.

We also incorporate specialty products like CharlieJoe Chai and create unique limited-time offerings, such as our S’mores Blender.

This summer, our seasonal product promotion featured a new line of peach products. Embracing the emerging boba trend, we added this ingredient to one of the drinks within our lineup and made it a customizable option for customers to add to any of our drinks. Additionally, this campaign featured a peach muffin top and Energy Infusion to bring to the forefront our options that aligned well with the peach flavor trend among consumers.

While innovation is key, we also carefully consider each addition to ensure that every item aligns with our customer-centric approach and overall brand vision. Not every trend makes the cut, but those that do are selected with care, intention, and a view of our entire franchise system.

What goes into developing a new product at Ziggi’s?

Knudsen: At Ziggi's, the process of developing new products is thoughtful and comprehensive. While the specifics may vary, our most extensive process includes several key elements. We begin with market research to assess the product's viability and whether a trend is likely to endure. Next, we explore various concepts for product names, designs, and marketing strategies. We test all available options through tastings, both in our office and with focus groups, to ensure we are selecting the best quality.

Before making a final decision, we carefully consider factors such as price point, customer delivery, and market options. Once we've decided to move forward, our team works diligently to finalize every detail, from selecting a product name and designing packaging (if necessary) to creating a full marketing plan and timeline. We also meticulously plan the rollout, including distribution to our franchisees, menu transitions to reflect new offerings, and comprehensive communication to ensure our franchisees fully understand the product. All of this is done before the product ever reaches the market.

How do you create seasonal or limited-time product offerings?

Knudsen: Creating seasonal or limited-time product offerings is a fun and collaborative effort across the entire organization, involving our operations and marketing teams and input from customers and franchisees. Our team excels at thinking outside the box and developing innovative drinks that not only taste amazing but also offer something unique and engaging. Whether tapping into popular trends like pumpkin or coming up with out-of-the-box ideas like the Stars and Stripes Italian Soda to celebrate the U.S. athletes competing in the world games, we strive to create delicious and visually appealing beverages.

What role do your franchisees play in innovation?

Knudsen: Our franchisees are crucial to our product innovation process. We actively encourage collaboration and value the ideas and feedback from our franchisees. If a franchisee has a new idea or suggests a potential menu item, they can submit their proposal to our team for review. This collaborative approach ensures that fresh and innovative ideas are always considered.

To support our franchisees in product promotions, we provide a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. This includes access to our internal communication platforms, bi-monthly calls, and dedicated campaign calls as needed. Additionally, we send marketing kits to their stores to ensure they have everything required to effectively promote new products. This structured support helps our franchisees stay informed and prepared for successful product launches.

