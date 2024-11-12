Hungry Howie's Offers a Big Slice of Franchise Opportunity

Hungry Howie’s is a Michigan-based pizza chain known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza. This unique differentiator in the pizza category makes Hungry Howie’s an attractive franchise opportunity in the booming $46 billion pizza industry. The over 50-year-old, accomplished brand, is looking for the next generation of great franchisees to help propel them into the next 50 years. With a #8 ranking in a recent U.S. pizza sales Technomic report, Hungry Howie’s continues to maintain its position as a top 10 competitor in the pizza category.

During the last half-century, Hungry Howie’s has grown to more than 520 locations in 21 states. And there’s room to grow! There are many geographic opportunities for multi-unit and single-unit operators to leverage the brand's expertise to start new ventures.

In addition to Flavored Crust® pizza, the simplicity of the product line, and outstanding quality – 100% real mozzarella cheese and fresh dough made daily - there are many advantages to franchising with Hungry Howie’s. The 1,200 sq. foot carryout/delivery concept offers a proven business model characterized by a lower investment per square foot and strong sales-to-investment ratios. Carryout remains a mainstay, with a core competency in delivery that positions franchisees to capitalize on the growing demand for delivered food.

Hungry Howie’s offers franchisees support with comprehensive training including extensive in-store and online training programs, online training modules for employees, and a dedicated real estate and construction team. An experienced marketing team builds awareness with digital-first marketing strategies and assists franchisees with the implementation of local store marketing initiatives to strengthen connections with consumers. Franchisees can also depend on the brand’s continual adaptation of the technology needed to stay current with the customer experience for online ordering, the Howie Rewards® loyalty program as well as the business management needs of the franchisees.

Hungry Howie’s is also committed to community engagement, highlighted by its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, which to date has raised over $5,000,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Hungry Howie’s is a standout franchise opportunity in the quick-service restaurant and pizza space. Not only because of its great product and proven concept but because it’s a family-owned brand that is focused on the success of its franchisees.

“In 2025, we will continue to position ourselves to aggressively franchise throughout the United States,” said Steve Clough, director of franchise development for Hungry Howie’s. “Development opportunities are available for single and multi-unit locations. We are actively seeking new franchisees who are ready to grow with us and become part of this great brand.”

There is no better time than now to investigate franchise opportunities with Hungry Howie’s.

For more information on franchising with the brand, please visit Hungry Howie's franchising page.