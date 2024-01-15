Husband-and-Wife Franchisees Find Secure Business Opportunity with GoJoe Patrol 

Jamey Jameson had always wanted a career in law enforcement. After spending nearly 30 years in the technical field he was looking for a different career opportunity when he discovered private security franchise brand GoJoe Patrol.

“Go Joe Patrol just spoke to me because it was a franchise security company,” said Jamey. “It was a way for me to still find a career in that field.”

Jamey spoke with GoJoe Patrol founder and chief development officer Harry Sladich and liked what he was hearing about the brand. So he took the idea to his wife Malia. “From the first time I spoke with Harry on the phone, I knew this was the right opportunity for us,” Malia said.

Jamey and Malia are now proud operators of the GoJoe Patrol territories that include Hilton Head, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

With crime and vandalism at record levels and law enforcement departments shrinking, GoJoe Patrol offers individuals and business clients security and peace of mind through a proven business concept that simply works. The brand’s unique approach to security uses a strategy of de-escalation and compassionate interactions to diffuse situations. The brand is making a name for itself in the surging $46 billion security industry.

“We’ve made it our mission to give our customers the security they demand with service levels that are unmatched in this space,” said Sladich. “We offer everything from standing guards and mobile patrols to emerging security technology all with the goal of making clients feel safe.”

Franchisees needn’t have any security or law enforcement background to be successful. “The functional knowledge of the security business is trainable,” said Jamey. “The GoJoe Patrol curriculum and training give you all you need to be successful.”

Malia added, “And with the franchise model, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. The corporate team has been there to assist us every step of the way.”

Every GoJoe Patrol franchisee can expect not only the backing of a solid company, but key differentiators that give GoJoe Patrol the edge.

9 reasons to franchise with GoJoe Patrol:

Security guards don’t try to look and act like the police, they are security experts, and their image reflects this. GoJoe Patrol has reimagined security and how it’s delivered.

Committed to the environment. Franchisees drive hybrid patrol vehicles and buy carbon credit offsets for every mile they drive.

The guard training is hospitality-based. The goal is not to create additional problems; but solve and resolve them.

The RevSuite operating platform handles everything from customer reporting and billing to scheduling, AR and management of data and technology systems.

The company employs the latest security solutions and emerging technologies.

Recession proof. Security is an essential business.

No bricks and mortar required. Work from home or a small office.

No security or law enforcement background is necessary.

Low entry costs, big returns.

There’s no better time than right now to explore franchising opportunities with GoJoe Patrol. Territories are available to the right candidates. If you’re looking to make a career change and join a proven franchise concept, visit gojoepatrol.com/franchise/ or call Harry Sladich at 509-953-3196 for more information.