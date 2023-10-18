Ice cream franchise looks to add stores as it hits $1 million AUV.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream’s franchise business is growing fast. And so are their stores. They recently hit the $1M average unit volume (AUV) milestone, setting them apart in the crowded fast food category. “Customers are attracted to the value proposition that Handel’s provides every day” says Chris Langley, Chief Financial Officer. He attributes their popularity to the fact that customers can choose from 48 flavors made fresh daily in the store and served in generous portions at a reasonable price by a fun, friendly staff. “Our stores offer the best homemade ice cream on the planet, according to National Geographic. Along with our exceptional service, that has certainly contributed to our growth.” Langley also points out that reaching a high AUV is extremely valuable to its franchisees. “We give our franchisees the ability to effectively scale their business, securing great contribution margin which goes to covering fixed costs and ultimately driving profitability.”

But what factors have contributed to Handel’s ability to increase AUV so quickly? “As online ordering and delivery platforms have proliferated, we’ve embraced the new sales channel. We now have meaningful sales volume that flows through these platforms." In addition, Handel’s continues to offer different new flavors, like Confetti Brownie Batter – as well as promote unique existing flavors like Horchata – through partnerships they cultivate. “The most important thing is to remain committed to our franchisees and serving the same high-quality ice cream every day like we have been for the past 78 years.”

Handel’s still uses the original methods and recipes of its founder Alice Handel. Alice opened the first store 78 years ago in Youngstown, Ohio using fresh fruit from her backyard garden. “Our rich heritage and traditions, along with our steady, intentional growth, are the foundation of our success.”

