In-House Bakery Sets Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® Apart From the Competition

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® is more than a great restaurant franchise with a proven concept, loyal fans, and comprehensive franchisee support every step of the way. There is one thing that truly sets Perkins restaurants apart from the competition - its unique in-house bakery.

Think of it like this, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers four dayparts that cater to every kind of hungry customer, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Each of these segments offers steady revenue streams for operators. But factor in an in-house bakery filled with fresh-baked pies, cinnamon rolls, cookies, pastries, and other delicious goodies for dine-in, take-home, or third-party delivery, and franchisees have an extra revenue stream that other restaurants can’t match.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery COO Jim Frank believes the bakery is by far the biggest brand differentiator for Perkins and noted that one in eight transactions includes a pie order. “It’s so important that the brand truly maximizes all four dayparts,” he said. “Pie represents a full six percent of product mix, that’s a huge number.”

Frank went on to note that many Perkins Restaurant & Bakery locations during key Hallmark holidays generate sales in the five digits range from bakery business alone. Perkins has an undisputed claim to solid sales in all four-day parts – and pie is a big part of that.

“Our bakery notably sets us apart from other brands. Customers flock to us for all the Hallmark holidays; our pies and other baked goods are a part of their family table for family get-togethers,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. “With a devoted consumer base, franchise owners know that their restaurant will become deeply engrained in community traditions and continue to bring families to their locations for years to come.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchisees receive world-class site development assistance, comprehensive restaurant training, local and national marketing support, and state-of-the-art communication and technology to assist them as they build their restaurants. The support infrastructure has been fine-tuned and every corporate department is dedicated to franchisee success.

Another thing that sets apart Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchisee support is field operations support. Unlike other concepts where franchise consultants come and go, the average tenure of the senior field support leadership at Perkins is 30 years, a number unheard of in the restaurant business. “The culture of this brand is that people come first - our guests and our employees,” said Frank. “We have earned a reputation as a good place for good employees to call home.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is an established brand with a proven history and several revenue streams – including its unique in-house bakery. The brand is growing and looking for more multi-unit operators to join the movement. There are flexible build options and open markets available for qualified and experienced franchisees.

