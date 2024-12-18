Inside CEO Todd Penegor's Hands-On Approach to Driving Papa Johns Growth

As Todd Penegor, CEO of Papa Johns, reflects on his first 100 days with the brand, his dedication to building a supportive environment for restaurant teams and franchisees takes center stage. Throughout his onboarding journey, Penegor has connected with franchisees, general managers and their teams across the Papa Johns system, gaining valuable insights into what drives the brand's success.

Recognizing that empowered restaurant teams are the cornerstone of exceptional customer service, Penegor and his leadership team have taken a symbolic yet meaningful step by renaming the Corporate Hubs to "Restaurant Support Centers." This shift reinforces a collective commitment to serving restaurant teams — both corporate and franchise-owned — so they can deliver excellence to customers every day.

Penegor also immersed himself in the daily operations of Papa Johns by completing his first full restaurant shift at a location in Atlanta. Under the guidance of General Manager Taylor Deck and his team, Penegor participated in essential restaurant tasks like unloading and checking inventory, managing schedules, prepping ingredients, and even perfecting the craft of dough slapping.

The experience underscored the craftsmanship and dedication that define Papa Johns restaurants. Penegor witnessed firsthand how team members take pride in hand-slapping dough to the perfect crust, meticulously checking toppings and ensuring every pizza meets the brand’s high standards. This culture of care and energy is a hallmark of Papa Johns, and Penegor is committed to fostering it throughout the system, ensuring it touches every franchisee, team member, and customer.

For franchisees, this focus on team empowerment and operational excellence signals a continued investment in franchise support. Penegor’s hands-on approach reflects a broader commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of franchisees and their teams, ensuring they have the tools and culture necessary to thrive.

As Papa Johns accelerates its growth plans, aspiring franchisees have the opportunity to join a brand that prioritizes its people and its product. With Penegor’s leadership and dedication to strengthening the restaurant culture, the foundation for franchise success has never been stronger. For those seeking to break into the pizza industry or expand their portfolio, Papa Johns offers not just a proven business model but also a partner dedicated to creating a path to growth for team members and franchisees alike.