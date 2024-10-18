Join the Coyote Ugly Legacy: Franchise with a Global Powerhouse

Coyote Ugly Saloon was born when Liliana “Lil” Lovell left Wall Street behind to give strong, talented women an opportunity to shine. At just 25-years-old, armed with bartending experience and entrepreneurial spirit, Lovell opened the first Coyote Ugly in New York City’s East Village in 1993. The idea was simple: combine great drinks with a lively, female-driven atmosphere. What started as a humble dive bar quickly evolved into an iconic brand. Fast forward three decades and one hit film later, Coyote Ugly now boasts 20-plus locations worldwide and a cult-following unlike any other bar on the planet.

Today, Coyote Ugly continues to draw consumers of all demographics with its unique blend of high-energy service and strong, confident female bartenders. Last year alone, the brand generated over $40 million in gross revenue and employed more than 1,000 people worldwide. Lovell’s inspiring leadership has made her a force in the industry, with both franchisees and staff praising her for helping them realize their true potential.

Shifting the Industry: Women Behind the Bar

Lovell’s journey wasn’t just about building a bar; it was about creating an environment that empowered women, showing that bartending wasn’t just a man’s world. The success of Coyote Ugly Saloon spurred a shift in the male-dominated nightlife industry. Lovell’s vision to place women front and center bartending, dancing on top of the bar, and engaging with customers has reshaped the idea of what a night out can be. It goes far beyond drinks and becomes about entertainment, empowerment, and spectacle. Coyote Ugly Saloon encourages their team to embrace their confidence and individuality. Their dynamic mix of dancers, singers, and entertainers, brings an electric atmosphere that keeps customers engaged and coming back.

The Future: Domestic Franchise Opportunities

The strength of the Coyote Ugly brand, built over three decades and cemented in pop culture, has paved the way for exciting domestic franchise opportunities. While the brand has long been a global success and boasts 13 corporate-owned U.S. bars, it’s now seeking to expand even further across North America, seeking franchisees in cities known for their nightlife. From party hubs like Scottsdale and Ft. Lauderdale to tourist-heavy locations like Chicago and Boston that are perfect for bachelor and bachelorette parties, Coyote Ugly is primed for growth.

With a proven business model, support from an experienced corporate team, and a brand synonymous with fun and entertainment, franchisees have a unique opportunity to become part of the Coyote Ugly legacy. Ideal candidates have a background in hospitality and entertainment, as well as a passion for delivering unforgettable experiences. The required investment includes a minimum liquidity of $250,000 and a net worth of $750,000, but the potential rewards of joining this iconic brand are truly once-in-a-lifetime.

For those looking for a franchise opportunity that’s rooted in strong values, bringing the world’s most famous bar to their market is the ultimate choice.

