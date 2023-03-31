Join the Kona Ice Family and Expand into the World of Coffee

Kona Ice is the #1 food truck company in the world. With over 1,600 units on the road and over $135 million given back to communities across the country, their main goal is to Be Good. Do Good. For Good. Established in 2007 by owner Tony Lamb, the company has remained founder-led with multiple brands under its name. With a foundation of success and a nation of dedicated fans, Kona Ice has expanded into the coffee realm with their one-of-a-kind coffee shop on wheels: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.

Travelin’ Tom’s is the gourmet coffee truck that delivers premier beverages to your events. Modeled after its parent company Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s drives to schools, hospitals, festivals, corporate events and more, serving crowds big and small. They’ve expanded into 19 states and have continued to grow rapidly since their inception.

Tom’s offers a wide variety of hot, iced, and frozen beverages to choose from, so coffee lovers and everyone in-between can enjoy a drink from the truck. From Lemonades and Teas to Nitro Cold Brews and Lattes, their wide menu caters to any and every palate. Similar to the Kona Ice model, any Tom’s drink can be customized with a variety of flavors. Some options include Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate, with seasonal flavors like Honey Blueberry, Pumpkin Pie, and Vanilla Horchata added throughout the year.

It may sound too good to be true, but Travelin’ Tom’s is the real deal. In fact, it’s so good, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Trucks are only available to Kona Ice franchisees. So if you’re ready to join the biggest food truck company in the world, head over to kona-ice.com/ or email Jeff Steffen at sales@kona-ice.com for more information. Get your foot in the door, join the Kona Ice family, and grow your very own business! We can’t wait to see you at the helm of your Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck!