Kona Ice Continues to Innovate with Exciting Limited Time Flavors and New Topz™ Product

Kona Ice, the world’s largest mobile franchise, is well known for its commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable customer experiences. Recently, Kona Ice has once again proven its dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor and creativity with its Limited Time Offer (LTO) seasonal program and the introduction of a tantalizing new sour topping called Topz™.

Kona Ice's LTO seasonal program is a testament to the brand's commitment to keeping its menu fresh and exciting. Throughout the year, Kona Ice introduces a rotating selection of unique and delicious flavors inspired by the current season. These LTO flavors are currently being offered during the Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons, offering customers a taste adventure that evolves throughout the year. Whether it's the nostalgic Rocket Pop during the summer or the Sweet Caramel Apple in the fall, Kona Ice's LTO program ensures that there's always something new and exciting to try.

In addition to the LTO program, Kona Ice has recently introduced a proprietary new topping that will delight customers of all ages. Topz™, a sour powder candy topping, adds a tart twist to Kona Ice's selection of flavors. Currently available in Sour Blue Raspberry and Sour Cherry, Topz™ allows customers to customize their shaved ice with a burst of sour goodness.

Kona Ice's LTO seasonal program and the introduction of Topz are just two examples of the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation. By constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with mobile concepts, Kona Ice has solidified its position as a leader in the mobile food industry. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time customer, Kona Ice's innovative offerings will surely delight your taste buds and leave you wanting more.

To learn more about the new Topz™ product, please visit kona-ice.com/topz/. For more information about Kona Ice, please visit kona-ice.com/ or ownakona.com/