LeafSpring Schools Offers One-of-a-Kind Approach to Childcare and Children's Education

As more and more parents return to work in offices across the country, there is an increasing need for quality childcare and childhood education providers. There’s no better resource for these parents than LeafSpring Schools, a proven children’s education franchise concept with nearly four decades of success, and one very unique offering.

The Richmond, Virginia-based brand now has schools in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, and Virginia, and is known for its cutting-edge research-based curriculum that offers a balanced approach of combining academics with learning through play.

“Our programs include infants through preschool, Pre-K, and Private Kindergarten, as well as school-age recreation and summer camps,” said LeafSpring Schools’ CEO Vance Spilman. “Our proprietary curriculum prepares children for secondary education from infancy in a nurturing environment that fosters a loving community at each of our schools.”

There are a number of characteristics that set LeafSpring Schools apart from the competition. Perhaps most uniquely is its Get Well Place. The Get Well Place provides backup care for children sick with common childhood illnesses like colds, flu, stomach bugs, and more. An onsite medical professional can provide care for children with chronic or other unique needs. No matter the individual need, families can have peace of mind knowing their child is receiving the loving, professional nursing care they need. The Get Well Place at LeafSpring Schools also allows families from the community to register and drop their child off when they need backup sick care. The brand pioneered the concept and the medically-trained professionals in the on-site clinics have become a game changer that parents love.

LeafSpring Schools franchisees can expect the full support of a proven franchise concept, including comprehensive, ongoing operational support.

“We partner with each owner to ensure their school is successful,” said Denise Shafer, LeafSpring Schools’ Director of Marketing. “As an owner in a smaller franchise company, you always have the leadership team's support in everything from finding the perfect location to training the staff and so much more.”

LeafSpring Schools is a family-oriented franchise business that offers highly competitive franchise and royalty fees and allows franchisees to choose from several building prototypes that offer the flexibility to utilize the most suitable design for any location. Every LeafSpring Schools operator has access to corporate assistance with market and site selection, school design and construction, selecting and ordering equipment and supplies, and hiring and training. The brand is driven by a strong foundation with a clear mission, vision, and values.

From a financial standpoint, franchise operators can also take heart in knowing that LeafSpring Schools offer a solid Average Unit Volume of $2.9 million per school, one of the highest AUV’s in the industry.

To find out more about franchise opportunities with LeafSpring Schools and how you can buy into a business that remains a high demand category across the country, visit franchising.leafspringschool.com.