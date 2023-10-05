LeafSpring Schools Offers Opportunity to Own a Business and be a Part of Community

LeafSpring Schools, a national franchisor of early education programs, is a proven concept with a longstanding reputation for providing quality learning experiences, stability, and consistency for children and families. The brand’s proprietary curriculum prepares children for secondary education in a nurturing environment. Owning a LeafSpring School is not only a great investment in the communities the schools serve, but also a solid investment for entrepreneurs.

“We support working parents, allowing them to pursue their careers and contribute to the local economy,” said Michelle Mistele, a LeafSpring School multi-unit owner in Charlotte, NC. “In addition, we create jobs and provide opportunities for our employees to grow and develop. We are proud to be a part of our community and to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families."

Every LeafSpring School is designed to make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families by contributing to their development, education, and well-being. As a result, schools and their operators become an integral part of their community by filling the demand of quality early education. LeafSpring School operators also build strong relationships with their families and become reliable and trusted resources for child-rearing advice and support.

“As long as there are families with young children, there will be a need for childcare centers,” said LeafSpring School CEO Vance Spilman. “And now that many working parents are spending more time back in the office, there is high demand.”

Beyond the intangible rewards of offering a valuable resource to the community, operating a LeafSpring School offers operators a number of important advantages:

Owning a LeafSpring School gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to run their own business and have more control over their time. That’s because the concept offers the flexibility for operators to set their own hours of operation, allowing for a work-life balance that suits their needs.

LeafSpring School operators benefit from comprehensive and continual support from an experienced and committed corporate team. Every owner has direct access to the members of the corporate team and all the necessary resources to run the school efficiently.

The childcare sector is known for providing recurring revenue sustainable income. In fact, childcare is considered a recession-resistant industry, in part because parents prioritize childcare expenses, even during economic downturns.

LeafSpring School operators also benefit from an average unit volume of $2.9 million per school, making it one of the highest AUV’s in the industry.

LeafSpring Schools also offers its investors growth opportunities. Successful operators have the ability to expand and grow the business over time, opening additional locations in available markets.

Working with children can be incredibly rewarding and LeafSpring School operators often talk about how witnessing the growth, development, and achievements of the children provides job satisfaction.

“LeafSpring School at Geist sets the gold standard for early childcare in Indiana,” said Justin D. Davis, President/Owner of LeafSpring School in Geist, Indiana (near Indianapolis). “We are more than just a safe place to drop off children; our teachers instill leadership through our curriculum, our nurse provides unparalleled care, and our entire staff enjoys giving back to our community.”

It’s easy to see the benefits of owning and operating a LeafSpring School location. The brand is actively looking for inspired entrepreneurs with whom to partner in bringing the concept to more communities across the country. To find out more about franchise opportunities with LeafSpring Schools, visit franchising.leafspringschool.com.