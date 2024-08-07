Legacy in Motion: The Honey Baked Ham Company's® Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Few brands can boast a legacy as rich and enduring as The Honey Baked Ham Company®. Founded by Harry Hoenselaar more than 65 years ago, the company has become synonymous with quality, tradition and innovation. Today, we’re proudly carried forward by the next generation of entrepreneurs, highlighting the continuing appeal and potential of HoneyBaked franchises.

The connection to HoneyBaked goes beyond professional interests; it’s deeply personal for many franchisees. The founder’s great-grandson, Tom McGuire, recently signed on to continue the family tradition, operating two stores in the Northeast and six additional stores in development. This expansion reflects a strong belief in the brand’s lasting value and the lucrative opportunities it offers. These new stores are strategically positioned in high-potential markets, bringing HoneyBaked’s premium offerings to a broader audience.

“The HoneyBaked brand has been a part of my family for decades and I am thrilled to finally have the chance to contribute towards its success,” said McGwire. “Having spent time with the management team and having the chance to visit some stores, I was impressed with the strategic direction that the brand was heading and knew now was the time to join in.”

The brands’ franchisees illustrate the significant benefits of multi-unit ownership within HoneyBaked. With 60% of HoneyBaked franchisees operating multiple units, the brand offers a scalable business model that encourages growth and maximizes profitability. Comprehensive support, from training to marketing assistance, is designed to facilitate successful expansion for franchisees.

Further expansion across U.S. markets is underway, with a strategic focus on the Southeast and Midwest with recent momentum in Alabama. Longtime franchisee Andy Gaghagen is extending his Southeastern portfolio, with a new store opening in Decatur, Alabama and plans for additional locations in Dothan and Cullman, Alabama.

Since beginning his HoneyBaked journey in 2006, Gaghagen has enjoyed building relationships with the communities across his locations in Georgia and Alabama. He prides himself in being a hands-on owner, working closely with managers and staff, in addition to his participation in the local Chamber of Commerce and volunteer opportunities.

“I have so much love for the communities I’m connected to through HoneyBaked, and I look forward to the impact this establishment will have on communities,” said Gaghagen.

For those considering a franchise opportunity, The Honey Baked Ham Company® stands out not only for its iconic products but also for its commitment to franchisee success. The brand's proven track record, combined with a focus on innovation and community engagement, makes it a compelling choice for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a reputable and supportive franchise system.

As HoneyBaked continues to grow, it invites passionate and motivated individuals to join its franchise family. By becoming part of this storied brand, franchisees can build on a legacy of excellence while benefiting from HoneyBaked’s robust support and diverse revenue streams.

To learn more about franchising opportunities and available markets, please visit honeybakedfranchise.com.