Local Flavor on Tap: Tapster Cleveland Puts Craft and Community First 

In Lakewood, Cleveland’s bustling neighborhood with a small-town heart, Jordan Kay has brought a fresh wave of excitement to the craft beverage scene with Tapster Cleveland. With over 30 taps and a self-pour experience that puts the choice—and the pour—into the hands of guests, Tapster is more than just a tasting room. It’s a community hub, designed for exploration, local pride, and good times.

Kay, a Cleveland native with a background in marketing and PR, first encountered Tapster in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Drawn in by its laid-back vibe and the freedom it gave patrons to explore drinks at their own pace, he became a regular. What started as a favorite hangout turned into a calling.

“Tapster was my favorite bar in Chicago, hands down,” Kay says. “When I moved back to Cleveland, I knew it was the kind of experience I wanted to bring to my hometown.”

In 2023, he did just that, launching Tapster Cleveland and becoming the brand’s first franchisee.

A True Taste of Cleveland

Unlike traditional bars, Tapster Cleveland is a self-pour tasting room, offering everything from local craft beers to cocktails, kombucha, cold brew, and more. The taps rotate often, meaning there’s always something new to try, including an array of Cleveland-made beverages.

“It’s about discovery, but it’s also about supporting local brewers and making Tapster a real part of the neighborhood,” Kay explains.

Tapster’s commitment to local flavor extends beyond the drinks. The decor tells a story of Cleveland craftsmanship—tables made from reclaimed wood sourced from Cleveland trees, booths adorned with skateboard art by local artists, and murals painted by local muralists. Kay’s vision is clear: Tapster Cleveland isn’t just a bar; it’s a reflection of the community.

“We’re deeply rooted in Cleveland’s culture,” he says. “This place was born from the neighborhood and embraces Cleveland.”

A Gathering Place for All

Tapster Cleveland has quickly become known as a versatile space that caters to everyone. The tasting room’s welcoming, family-friendly environment hosts everything from book clubs and trivia nights to Daddy & Me mornings and even flash tattoo events. In addition to local partnerships, Tapster has become a fixture at Lakewood’s community events, including street festivals and pub crawls.

“We’ve embraced the community, and they’ve embraced us right back,” says Kay.

The venue also hosts special events like birthdays, corporate gatherings, and baby showers, with plenty of food options provided by local vendors like Spice Kitchen, The Pierogi Lady, and Pizza Bagel Lady. And with 14 TVs on-site, Tapster offers the perfect spot for sports fans or for viewing events like the Oscars and the Tonys.

Innovation and Empowerment in Every Pour

At Tapster, the self-pour experience puts guests in charge of their drinks—whether they’re sampling an ounce or pouring a full glass. Kay’s focus is on providing an experience that’s unique, approachable, and empowering.

“The self-pour model is all about giving guests the freedom to explore at their own pace,” he says. “It’s about creating a space where people feel comfortable, and they leave having discovered something new.”

Tapster Cleveland represents a fresh take on what a local bar can be—a place where Clevelanders can come together, try new things, and celebrate local talent in a vibrant and inclusive space. It’s clear that Jordan Kay has made Tapster Cleveland a neighborhood favorite, and with each pour, he’s adding to Lakewood’s rich and growing craft culture.

