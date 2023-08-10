Main Squeeze Juice Co. Growing through Area Rep Model 

Main Squeeze Juice Co. is turning heads thanks to the brand’s new franchisee signings and strategic growth goals, use of proprietary market-leading technology, and solid backing from Conscious Capital Growth. Now, the New Orleans-based brand is offering entrepreneurs another market advantage by employing an area representative (AR) business model. The AR approach grants territorial rights to an operator who then identifies and recruits franchisees in that market. The approach leverages local resources and networks to not only help grow the brand but to provide an additional layer of local support for franchisees.

“The benefit to prospects looking at our AR option is that they can grow their revenue through the brand by attracting franchisees to partner with in their market, creating faster brand awareness and growing with them together so they aren’t having to open the whole market on their own,” said Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Many franchise brands have moved away from the AR model because they don’t want to share royalties and fees with the operators on the ground, said Nieto. But Main Squeeze Juice Co. sees the approach as an investment in the support of future franchisees and subsequent growth of the brand.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has already signed an area representative in Arizona. That experienced multi-brand franchise operator has awarded one franchisee and will be on the ground in that market to provide additional support and resources to every franchisee they award.

“We believe the AR model provides a scalable, sustainable path to market penetration by partnering with the right ARs who have experience in franchising, and can both be a resource in finding new franchisees and providing additional support,” said Nieto.

The AR model is an advantage that’s complementary to Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s dedication to offering franchisees all the support they need to be successful. Franchisees can still expect corporate support in everything from real estate, site selection, and store openings, to marketing, hiring, and training assistance as they look to build the businesses of their dreams.

This is a great time to open a business in the smoothie and juice segment. The sector has been gaining in popularity over the past few years and has risen to become a roughly $3 billion industry. Main Squeeze Juice Co. stands out from the pack with its unique nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu of juices, smoothies, acai bowls, lattes, and more. There’s something for everyone at any phase in their health journey.

Now is the time to investigate franchise opportunities with Main Squeeze Juice Co., as the brand ramps up to expand to 100 units by 2025. Main Squeeze Juice Co., is looking for passionate area representatives and franchisees to serve its loyal guests on a journey to empower people to live better and healthier lives. You can find more about franchising opportunities by visiting mainsqueezefranchise.com or calling 504- 322-7055.