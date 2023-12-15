Menu Innovation and Guest Experience Take Center Stage for Vitality Bowls in 2023

Vitality Bowls is capturing the attention of the franchise world with ambitious growth goals, menu and tech innovations, and a healthy living mission that continues to revolutionize the quick-service space. The nation's leading superfood franchise and healthy cafe concept, specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads, and more, recently marked 12 years of serving up nourishing, delicious meals in a welcoming and allergy-friendly environment.

Over the years, the California-based brand has become an impactful presence in the health food industry, and a prime opportunity fine-tuned for franchising. Among Vitality Bowls' growing list of accolades, the brand recently moved up three spots on Franchise Times' 2023 Top 400 list from the previous year in the annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. This recognition shows Vitality Bowls’ commitment to growth, solidifying the brand as a leader in the superfood space.

This year, menu innovation has been a key driver of growth for Vitality Bowls. The superfood cafe concept known for its nutrient-rich açaí bowls finds its success with an evolving host of sweet and savory on-the-go meals, including a menu lineup featuring tropical items such as the Groovy Guava, Purple Passion, and Piña Colada smoothies and the Island Bowl, Beach Bowl, and Blue Bliss Bowl that debuted this summer. In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, Vitality Bowls also offers savory items, including salads, panini, grain bowls, wraps, and toasts loaded with all-natural, grass-fed, sous-vide prepared meats, and a wide range of superfood toppings. This fall, the brand unveiled new menu items such as Chia Seed Pudding, which is house-made and available as a side with a choice of toppings or as a featured ingredient in the new Chia Meets Açaí Bowl. Plus, oatmeal joins the menu for a warm and filling option, topped with honey and a choice of toppings from Vitality Bowls’ lineup of superfoods, fruit, nut butter, and more. This year, Vitality Bowls also announced the addition of hummus and veggies to its offerings, making for the perfect grab-and-go snack at just 111 calories.

Coming off the heels of exciting menu innovation, Vitality Bowls continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving sales and customer loyalty with the highly anticipated launch of its reinvigorated customer rewards program: The Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club.

The brand teamed up with Incentivio, a dynamic guest engagement software platform, to create a digital guest experience that exemplified the perks of its first program, such as a spend-based points system, simplified online ordering, and exclusive deals and offers. With the new and improved Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club, guests can accrue one Vitality Point for every dollar spent, redeem collected points, order online, and more. Additionally, guests can redeem a complimentary small açaí bowl on their birthday and earn a $10 reward once they hit 150 Vitality Points. The good news for existing Vitality Bowls loyalty program members: points can be easily transferred from the previous system to the revamped app, ensuring a seamless transition for valued guests.

“We’ve had an incredible year fueled by menu innovation, operational advancements, and franchise growth,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “We are thrilled to introduce the new Vitality Bowls Loyalty Club to guests as we close out the year, and we are eager to continue the momentum we’ve generated in 2023 into the new year and beyond.”

The future of healthy eating and digital hospitality is here with Vitality Bowls. To learn more about Vitality Bowls investment opportunities and what it takes to open a Vitality Bowls franchise, visit franchise.vitalitybowls.com/.