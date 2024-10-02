MOOYAH Rolls Out Drive-Thru and Smaller Footprints with Tech-Focused Innovation

MOOYAH, known for its high-quality burgers and cutting-edge franchise models, is continuing to evolve with the introduction of its smaller footprint prototype coming in 2025. This new model combines innovation, convenience, and operational efficiency, all while leveraging the latest restaurant technology to meet the evolving demands of modern consumers.

A Strategic Shift to Smaller Spaces

In today's fast-paced restaurant environment, consumers are increasingly seeking quick, convenient dining options, and franchise owners are looking for adaptable business models that meet this demand without sacrificing profit potential. MOOYAH's small footprint in-line stores are designed to be both nimble and efficient, maximizing potential in high-traffic areas requiring lower overhead costs compared to the traditional freestanding model.

With fewer seats and a streamlined layout, the new design leverages both traditional seating and booths to still provide a comfortable in-store experience. The in-line design allows for easy access for both dine-in guests and those looking for convenient takeout options by incorporating self-order kiosks, designated pickup areas and curbside pickup capabilities.

The introduction of smaller locations also leads to significant savings in both real estate and construction costs, with initial investments expected to be up to half of what larger format endcaps have historically required. This cost-effective small footprint model allows franchisees to quickly enter the market with more site options available to generate a faster return on their investment.

Tech-Focused Solutions for Enhanced Customer Experience

The new smaller prototype is also designed for seamless pickup and delivery. In these stores, guests enjoy an easy, direct path to the pickup counter, which minimizes wait times and enhances their overall experience. Additionally, designated pickup spots right in front of the restaurant allow for quick and convenient order pickup, whether guests order online or via the MOOYAH Rewards app.

Looking to the future, MOOYAH will also be piloting curbside delivery technology in early 2025, which will take the convenience factor up another notch. This new curbside technology aims to create an even faster, more efficient way for guests to get their orders without needing to step inside the restaurant.

Operational Efficiency Through Innovative Equipment

MOOYAH's smaller footprint franchise model isn't just about reducing space but also maximizing efficiency. The new design features self-order kiosks as the primary ordering mode, streamlining the process for guests and reducing the need for a full front-of-house staff.

Additionally, MOOYAH is testing new equipment and processes to boost kitchen efficiency in their new drive-thru model. The updated clam-shell grill and fry process significantly reduce order preparation times, cutting them in half compared to traditional methods. This ensures that whether guests are dining in, using the drive-thru, or picking up an order, they receive their food quickly without compromising on quality.

Leveraging the Drive-Thru for Additional Revenue

In addition to the smaller footprint, MOOYAH has recognized the importance of offering a drive-thru option. The first endcap drive-thru prototype successfully opened in July, and their second soon after on August 19th. A drive-thru adds an essential sales channel that meets consumers’ desire for speed and convenience without compromising on the quality that MOOYAH is known for.

MOOYAH recommends that franchisees consider developing drive-thrus if suitable sites are available, as they further increase a location's ability to serve a broader range of guests. As MOOYAH continues to refine this model, franchisees can expect to benefit from this added convenience, which appeals to busy professionals, families, and anyone looking for a quality meal on the go.

As MOOYAH continues to expand and adapt to the changing market, the smaller footprint and drive-thru models represent a forward-thinking approach that meets both franchisee and customer needs. By embracing the latest restaurant technology, optimizing for convenience, and focusing on operational efficiency, MOOYAH is setting the innovation standard for the fast-casual burger category. For more information on MOOYAH’s new franchise footprints, connect with the franchising team today.