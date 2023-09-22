MOOYAH Touts Significant Growth Heading in Q4 of 2023

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has hit the ground running with the goal of bringing the best tasting burger in America to even more communities nationwide. With seven upcoming openings set to introduce the brand to markets such as Boca Raton and Ocala, Florida; Fontana and Valencia, California; Frisco, Texas; Madison, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri and more than 50 additional locations in the pipeline, the “best” fast-casual burger brand is headed into the last quarter of 2023 with a serious amount of momentum.

Earlier this year, MOOYAH announced its royalty-slashing incentive program designed to set new franchisees up for success from the time they open their first restaurant. Franchise candidates that sign a development agreement in 2023 can enjoy:

Three years of reduced royalties: Normally 6%, operators that qualify have the chance to pay 3% their first year of operation, increasing to 4% and 5% respectively the next two years if they secure their first lease in 2023.

Matched marketing funds: MOOYAH will match marketing funds contributed by the franchise owner up to $5,000 for the location signed.

Multi-unit opportunities: For operators looking to develop multiple units, their first three units will qualify for the incentive program. An additional two units may also receive reduced royalties if the requirements for the other two units are met.

The MOOYAH team has also been busy adding marketing experts with the addition of Director of Integrated Marketing & Communications, Cait Dunn, and Director of Performance Marketing, Jeff Wilshire. Dunn’s previous experience leading marketing efforts for Tropical Smoothie Café’s largest franchisee and Wilshire’s previous experience in emerging technologies with IBM showcase MOOYAH’s focus on driving digital marketing effectiveness on both the local and national levels.

“We’ve spent the last several years perfectly assembling the pieces of our franchise opportunity to accelerate growth in the next three months and beyond,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “It’s an exhilarating time to be a part of this concept, with the recent opening of our second location in South Florida kicking off a series of openings in Madison, Fontana and Valencia to close out 2023.”

MOOYAH's updated growth strategy seamlessly adapts to diverse real estate options, underscoring the brand's commitment to aligning with and serving local communities. The best tasting burger brand will introduce strategically placed to-go pickup areas, dynamic digital menu boards and flexible seating arrangements to address the demand for convenience that modern consumers expect.

Focused on awarding additional franchise opportunities in markets throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas, MOOYAH’s ideal franchisee candidates have existing restaurant franchise operations with one to 20 units in their portfolios. Similarly, qualities and qualifications sought include a strong entrepreneurial spirit, close community connections and strong liquidity.

