Multi-Unit Fitness Franchisees Tap into the Thriving Superfood Space with Vitality Bowls

For entrepreneurs and healthy living enthusiasts, Wendy Alexonis-Gose and Leah Ward, stepping into the health food franchise sector was a clear next step on their professional journey. After researching and discovering which concepts had real nutritional value in their menu offerings, the business partners decided owning Vitality Bowls was the perfect fit.

The seasoned franchise operators—and new multi-unit franchisees of the national superfood concept— celebrated the recent opening of the first of their five Vitality Bowls cafés, which they are developing in the Tucson, Arizona area. Already successful owners of 10 F45 Training group fitness studios, Alexonis-Gose and Ward are eager to meet the untapped and surging demand for Vitality Bowls as a go-to healthy food destination.

"Our whole team is incredibly passionate about fitness and healthy eating," Ward said. "When we decided to expand into the food industry, we wanted a concept that aligns with our passion. That's when we discovered Vitality Bowls. We were impressed with the incredible range of nutritious offerings and emphasis on food safety so we instantly fell in love with the brand. We think fitness enthusiasts in the community will feel the same."

With more than 130 cafés open and in development, Vitality Bowls continues to expand its presence from coast to coast, establishing itself as the healthy fast-casual leader and America's number one superfood café. Along the way, the Northern California-based brand, founded in 2011 and franchising since 2014, has never wavered from its community-centric commitment to health and wellness.

The brand’s diverse menu of açai bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, and more, are made to order and prepared in a kitchen designed to avoid cross-contact with food allergies. Each location combines a dynamic café vibe with a unique collection of menu items packed with high nutritional values and extraordinary tastes. Vitality Bowls' healthy mission guides every move and its robust system of passionate franchisees are just as enthusiastic to promote wellness and nutrition through the brand’s delicious superfood offerings.

"Every Vitality Bowls café is a welcoming place where anyone can come in and enjoy a nutritious meal in a vibrant café setting," said Tara Gilad, founder and owner of Vitality Bowls. "We look forward to seeing Wendy and Leah grow their business in Tucson and sharing the Vitality Bowls message with the community."

For savvy entrepreneurs like Alexonis-Gose and Ward, Vitality Bowls paves a smooth path to ownership with corporate, field, and ongoing support to ensure they have every opportunity to succeed. The Tucson café—Vitality Bowls' second location in Arizona—is joining a franchise family defining the future of healthy eating one community at a time.

"My managing partners and I saw an opportunity to develop a concept complementary to our F45 Training locations while also encouraging the growth of our community," Alexonis-Gose said. "We are confident that our new Vitality Bowls café will bring our buzzing area of Tucson the healthy, alternative restaurant options that they've been craving."

Ready to discover opportunities to franchise with an award-winning brand, one that was named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine? Head to franchise.vitalitybowls.com