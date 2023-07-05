Nautical Bowls Marks 50 Locations, Riding the Tide to Remarkable Growth

Nautical Bowls remains on the fast track to mega growth, recently marking the milestone of more than 50 locations open –and counting.

The leading acaí bowl concept, with over 50 stores in development and more than 171 awarded territories, is rapidly expanding from coast-to-coast to meet the surging unmet demand for quick and healthy on-the-go options.

The healthy, fast-casual favorite continues expanding its presence West, bringing Nautical Bowls’ unique, fun, and fresh superfood bowl experience to communities in key markets. Among the recent highlights:

The expansion of Nautical Bowls’ reach in California and Utah. The Minnesota-based brand recently celebrated opening the first of three planned locations in San Diego’s Pacific Beach and the debut of Nautical Bowls in Sandy, Utah.

More growth in Arizona. Nautical Bowls continues to capitalize on the momentum of Nautical Bowls in Scottsdale, expanding its footprint with grand openings soon for locations in Tempe, Phoenix, and Oro Valley.

An expanded presence in Texas. Nautical Bowls is deepening its Texas roots, recently opening its doors in El Paso and The Woodlands, near Houston, with Austin coming soon, and more growth on the way throughout the Lone Star State.

Entrepreneurs seeking to springboard their healthy lifestyle into a lucrative opportunity are finding more freedom, flexibility, and an innovative mission-driven franchise home in Nautical Bowls.

The simple, affordable, and lucrative business model combines healthy foods and happy customers with high returns.

"Nautical Bowls is passionate about building healthy communities with superfood acaí bowls,” says Peter Taunton, CEO of Nautical Bowls. “We are delighted to announce our rapid expansion in various cities throughout the West Coast. From Arizona to Texas, Utah, and California, our business is flourishing, firmly establishing its presence in new areas. We are thrilled for what's ahead!"

Franchisees with a shared vision of promoting health and well-being are empowered with comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to extensive resources to operate their business with peace of mind and a passion for maintaining Nautical Bowls’ high standards for its thoughtfully crafted menu featuring gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free plant-based superfood bowls, brimming with essential vitamins and nutrients.

Franchising since 2021, Nautical Bowls continues to make significant waves as a proven brand that’s simple to own and operate with no cooktops, no grease traps, and no moving parts required. Franchise locations typically range from 750 to 1,200 square feet, with one manager and 15 part-time employees.

Ready to accelerate your success? Nautical Bowls has hundreds of "A" rated locations nationwide. Start with a deposit of $100,000 and a total investment of $300,000 to $400,000, with funding available to qualified candidates. Discover your opportunity to expand with one of the hottest brands in franchising when you head to nauticalbowls.com/franchise today.