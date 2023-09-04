Nautical Bowls Propels Multi-Unit Growth with New Generous Incentive Program
Nautical Bowls is launching a bold, new multi-unit incentive program, making it more attractive than ever for entrepreneurs to expand with the leading açai bowl concept.
"We are waiving royalties for any three-pack purchases or more for multi-unit franchisees who open their first store within seven months from the signing date," says Peter Taunton, CEO of Nautical Bowls.
Already one of the nation's fastest-expanding restaurant concepts, the multi-unit incentive plan for new Nautical Bowls franchise owners is set to build on impressive growth. The Minnesota-based brand, franchising for just two years, has been riding a wave of success. Among Nautical Bowls’ most recent achievements:
- The milestone opening of 50-plus stores.
- 60 additional locations under active construction.
- Over 183 territories granted.
- More than $600,000 in broker commissions disbursed.
Harboring Future Growth
Named a top, emerging brand by Entrepreneur, Nautical Bowls stands at the forefront of healthy fast casual meals, renowned for serving up açaí bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and made with all-natural ingredients.
The franchise remains primely positioned for steady, profitable growth to meet the surging unmet demand of those struggling to find a quick meal without compromising their healthy lifestyle.
Franchisees are finding unmatched value in a highly profitable concept that is simple to own and operate and a breeze for multi-unit operators to scale. Nautical Bowls locations can soar from the start with only one manager and 12 to 15 part-time employees and an uplifting atmosphere and mission-driven culture that attracts and retains great team members.
Nautical Bowls = Career Freedom with a Purpose
Entrepreneurs who are passionate about healthy living also have the opportunity to be part of something bigger in each community they serve. Nautical Bowls is dedicated to making a positive difference beyond its walls. Through the brand's "buy a bowl—give a meal" partnership with the non-profit Venture organization, Nautical Bowls donates a meal to a child in need.
It's a franchise family offering a career path many entrepreneurs crave. With plenty of prime territories available from coast to coast for future expansion, now's the time to expand with the winning, proven brand.
“The three-pack incentive is a unique, meaningful financial opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs. Nautical Bowls helps driven owners and operators succeed, supporting them every step of the way and providing a system that really works,” Taunton says.
Ready to seize the tide of multi-unit opportunity? Dive in today. To learn more about franchising with Nautical Bowls, head to nauticalbowls.com/franchise.
SPONSORED BY:
Nautical Bowls
At Nautical Bowls, we combine healthy, fresh superfood bowls with an uplifting atmosphere, giving you energy to life a full life! Our goal is to bring Nautical Bowls to new communities nationwide. Learn More
