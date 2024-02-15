Nautical Bowls Unveils New Prototype

Nautical Bowls continues to chart a swift path to franchise success.

The leading açaí bowl brand, closing in on 60 locations open and 189 territories sold or under development, is driving more growth with an enhanced store prototype designed to help franchise partners more quickly capitalize on the power of the winning franchise.

Fueled by a smaller footprint and reduced buildout costs, the new store design aims to propel Nautical Bowls’ streamlined bowl-making process and operational efficiencies to even greater heights, with the same uplifting hospitality and unique menu of healthy superfood bowls that loyal health-conscious fans have come to love.

It all adds up to a stellar guest experience and greater opportunity for franchise partners of the nation’s fastest-growing açaí concept.

"In embracing a smaller footprint, Nautical Bowls heralds a voyage towards efficiency, reducing the breakeven point while maintaining the swift and delicious essence of the grab-and-go experience," says Peter Taunton, CEO of Nautical Bowls.

Nautical Bowls’ new healthy, fast casual design ranges in size from 450 to 900 square feet, compared to the 750 to 1,200 square feet of previous iterations. The first location featuring the prototype will debut in early 2024.

Franchising since 2021, Nautical Bowls continues its upward trajectory as leadership works to make the business model even more efficient and rewarding for franchisees. With a lower cost of entry and faster breakeven point, the smaller footprint offers a quick start into franchising and opens the door for Nautical Bowls to thrive just about anywhere.

Along with traditional locations, expect to see more Nautical Bowls in nontraditional spots, such as food halls, shopping malls, and college campuses.

The launch of the enhanced store design follows a booming 2023 for Nautical Bowls.

“Many of our stores are creating lasting partnerships with universities in their area and are setting up for a bright future with unique business partnerships, opportunities, and community engagement,” Taunton says. “With many of our stores generating revenue outside their doors, with events, we are seeing these opportunities carry over into other states/markets because of our unique product offering.”

The easy-to-scale brand continues to offer a powerful incentive program, waiving royalties for any three-pack purchases or more for multi-unit franchisees who open their first store within seven months from the signing date. And that’s not all! Royalties will be waived for a full year for the franchisee’s first store.

Ready to launch your franchise success without worrying about the extra costs? Nautical Bowls, renowned for offering delicious and nutritious gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, all-natural açaí and superfood bowls, is an award-winning concept backed by an experienced franchise support team. Stores are simple to own and operate, with no cooktops, grease traps, or moving parts required. The Nautical Bowls franchise system is brimming with owners and operators who believe in the power of superfoods and super communities. Join the mission to shape a healthier future with Nautical Bowls. Head to nauticalbowls.com/franchise.