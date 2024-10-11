NerdsToGo Aims for Franchise Growth While Supporting Small Businesses Nationwide

As technology remains crucial for small and medium-sized businesses, NerdsToGo, a top franchise offering IT solutions and tech repair services for both homes and businesses, is expanding its network across the United States. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchisees, either as owner-operators or through a manager-run executive model.

Business to Business

With a strategic focus on delivering IT solutions to small and medium-sized business customers, as well as servicing residential and direct-to-consumer customers, NerdsToGo generates multiple revenue streams with opportunities for recurring revenue.

The brand serves businesses with a subscription based Managed Services Plan – the NerdAssure program – that is customized to each client’s needs. Small and medium sized businesses often do not have a dedicated IT department. With a focus on a B2B model, NerdsToGo provides services to this often-underserved sector, generating monthly recurring revenue for the franchisee with few major competitors in the field.

“Investing in NerdsToGo presented an opportunity to combine my passions and expertise in a way that directly impacts small to medium-sized businesses,” said Paul Ongioni, NerdsToGo franchisee who signed in 2023 and recently opened NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown - Magnificent Mile. “My background in technology and operations, along with my entrepreneurial spirit, made NerdsToGo an appealing avenue to provide practical, tech-driven solutions. The company's mission to make technology accessible aligns with my own vision of empowering businesses through informed, strategic use of technology.”

Industry Leader

NerdsToGo is a pioneer in IT and computer service, one of the fastest and most profitable industries.

The franchise offers both an owner-operator model and a new executive model, where the franchisee can hire a manager to run day-to-day operations and keep their current employment while the business ramps up. Whether transitioning from a different industry or expanding into a new business, franchisees can utilize the owner model that best suits their needs.

NerdsToGo also has a low employee count and a mobile business with a productive physical footprint, making it easy to launch and scale the business.

“NerdsToGo appeals to many prospective franchisees thanks to its robust business model, high customer satisfaction scores, and exceptional leadership,” said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. “As we expand into new markets nationwide, NerdsToGo continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader, helping businesses navigate technology challenges while offering franchisees a dependable revenue stream.”

Get Started with NerdsToGo

Prospective NerdsToGo franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but they should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their trusted outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $133,333 - $181,032, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, fill out this brief form or contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679).