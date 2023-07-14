NerdsToGo Seeks Franchise Expansion as it Serves Small Businesses Across the Country 

As technology continues to be essential for small and medium sized businesses, NerdsToGo, a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology repair services franchise for both small business and home, plans expansion of its network across the United States. The brand is currently seeking qualified franchisees to be an owner via a manager-run executive model or as an owner-operator.

Business to Business

With a strategic focus on delivering IT solutions to small and medium-sized business customers, as well as servicing residential and direct-to-consumer customers, NerdsToGo generates multiple revenue streams with opportunities for recurring revenue.

The brand serves businesses with a subscription based Managed Services Plan – the NerdAssure program – that is customized to each client’s needs. Small and medium sized businesses often do not have a dedicated IT department. With a focus on a B2B model, NerdsToGo provides services to this often underserved sector, generating monthly recurring revenue for the franchisee with few major competitors in the field.

Technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses and their employees. Jeff and Mallory Kindred, NerdsToGo franchisees of Everett, Washington, understand that digital proficiency is required to participate in the majority of today's workforce.

“I was drawn to NerdsToGo, because it is a combination of helping people solve problems and getting to play around with cool technology,” shared Jeff. “I am passionate about helping people and businesses demystify technology and come to an understanding that they previously lacked.”

Industry Leader

IT and computer service is one of the fastest and most profitable industries. With over 14 years in business, NerdsToGo is a pioneer in the industry.

NerdsToGo offers both an owner-operator model and a new executive model, where the franchisee can hire a manager to run day-to-day operations and keep their current employment while the business ramps up. Whether transitioning from a different industry or expanding into a new business, franchisees can utilize the owner model that best suits their needs.

The franchise also has a low employee count and a mobile business with a productive physical footprint, making it easy to launch and scale the business.

“NerdsToGo is attractive to many potential franchisees because of its strong business model, customer satisfaction ratings, and outstanding leadership,” said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. “With our expansion into new markets across the country, NerdsToGo continues to establish itself as a leader in the industry, helping businesses overcome the pain points of technology while providing a recurring revenue stream for franchisees.”

Get Started With NerdsToGo

Prospective NerdsToGo franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but they should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their trusted outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $133,333 - $181,032, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, fill out this brief form or contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679).