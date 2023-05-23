Pancheros Mexican Grill Capitalizes on its Simplistic Approach to Franchise Expansion 

Pancheros Mexican Grill continues to benefit from strong operations and strategic marketing initiatives, and shines as a fast-casual Mexican favorite primed for more franchise growth.

Founded in Iowa City in 1992, the brand has evolved from its college-town roots into a thriving franchise with 73 locations in 13 states led by the brand’s founder and president, Rodney Anderson.

"I am proud of the fact that we have built this highly efficient concept that is rooted in simplicity," Anderson says. "No matter what we do, we have to be simple for the guests to enjoy and simple for the employee to execute. It’s been rewarding to see that amidst digital and operations innovations, our commitment to simplicity still holds true."

Pancheros has never wavered from its passionate quest to deliver Burritos Better Built, with house-made fresh-pressed tortillas and hand-mixed ingredients to create a perfect bite in every bite.

Pancheros continues to capitalize on digital innovation and strategic marketing tactics to boost its popular loyalty program and accessibility at every turn.

Among the highlights:

The continued emphasis on building customer loyalty through their Pancheros App promotions such as “Free Delivery Tuesday.”

The rollout of second-make lines in new and remodeled locations.

Mobile pick-up windows in Moline, IL, and Bismarck, ND restaurants to provide convenience for digital ordering.

"Our total sales are about 27% digital, and by the end of the year close to a third of our units will have second-make lines to support the digital business," Anderson says. “Not only are these second-make lines increasing digital revenue, but they also allow the restaurants to operate more efficiently, which contributes to increased guest satisfaction.”

Alongside its digital and operational advancements, Pancheros is off to a hot start in 2023, coming off their stellar year of growth hitting $100M+ in sales the previous year. In 2022 the average unit volume rose to more than $1.44 million, up from $1.35 in 2021, according to the company's most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents.

"Sales are trending even higher than our 2022 AUV to start this year which is great to see," notes Anderson.

Anderson remains keenly focused on strategic expansion to fill gaps in existing and new markets in the Midwest and Northeast, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Pancheros seeks to expand with experienced operators and developers who understand their markets to build on the brand’s vibrant system of thriving franchisees, who come together at the brand's annual conference and regional gatherings.

"It's great for our franchisees to come together to learn from one another and celebrate successes,” Anderson says. "Over the years we’ve prioritized cultivating excellent relationships with our franchisees and guests, which has also allowed us to build a sense of trust and belief in the brand.”

Ready to explore your opportunities to expand with a top franchise and proven business model with an exciting future? Head to pancherosfranchise.com today.